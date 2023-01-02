Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. A chance of rain and snow.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. A chance of rain.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.