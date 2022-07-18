Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility a nautical mile or less.
Monday night south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility a nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.