Maritime Gloucester, which features its own permanent Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary exhibit, will offer free live streaming this week of the exploration of the wreck of the SS Portland that lies at the bottom of the marine sanctuary.
The Portland, a paddle wheel steamship that ran the overnight route between Boston and Portland, Maine in the late 19th century, sunk off the coast of Gloucester on Nov. 27, 1898, in waters now within the boundaries of the marine sanctuary.
Beginning today and running through Thursday, scientists will use remotely operated vehicles to explore the wreck. The endeavor is set to be live-streamed and Maritime Gloucester is in on the act. Each broadcast is expected to run about 30 minutes.
On Tuesday at 2 p.m., the live broadcast will include the recognition ceremony for the Portland, which is known as New England's Titanic.
On Wednesday, at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., the broadcast will focus on the biology and archaeology in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
On Thursday at 7 p.m., the final broadcast again will focus on the biology and archaeology of the marine sanctuary, but with special guest Capt. Heather Knowles, co-founder of Northern Dive Expeditions along to share her experiences and discoveries while diving in the Stellwagen marine sanctuary.
More information is available by contacting Maritime Gloucester at 978-281-0470.
