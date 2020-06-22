BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Maritime Academy has reopened to some cadets who need to complete hands-on training required for Coast Guard certification and graduation.
During the 2½-week program, 165 seniors in the marine engineering and marine transportation majors returned to the college's Bourne campus to finish training on the ship's simulator, Capt. Patrick Cunningham told the Cape Cod Times.
The virtual reality simulator is set up like a vessel’s bridge. Students come to class with a plan to move the vessel from one location to the next, with instructors tossing in some unexpected surprises they could encounter in real life.
The school has instituted coronavirus safety protocols, and students have been spread around the dorms, with two students per floor, each with their own bathroom.