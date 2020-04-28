Mazzetta sells fish plant for $9.3M

Illinois-based Mazzetta Company has finally sold the Gloucester facility that housed its Gloucester Seafood Processing operations. It was sold to The Grossman Companies for $9.3 million, according to records obtained from the Essex County Register of Deeds.
The Grossman Companies, based in Quincy, is a family-run real estate investment and management firm that owns about 2.5 million square feet of commercial and residential properties throughout New England and specializes in acquisitions, private lending, property management and brokerage.
Jacob M. Grossman, president of The Grossman Companies, said Tuesday the company is looking to lease the 65,000 square-foot property at 21-29 Great Republic Drive to a single tenant. The facility, Grossman said, is proving especially attractive among a range of food-related businesses.
"There's been really, really good interest already," said Grossman, the fifth generation of his family in the business whose Eastern Massachusetts roots date back 120 years, starting with Grossman Lumber. "We hope to have news on a tenant in a relatively short time."
He said the facility in the Blackburn Industrial Park, which originally housed the Good Harbor Filet company, is emblematic of the types of properties The Grossman Companies seek for its real estate portfolio.
"It's quality real estate with quality infrastructure," Grossman said. "It's a good building. It's relatively new. It's got a modern refrigeration system, which is unique and attractive to prospective tenants."
The sale of the property ends Mazzetta's rocky tenure in Gloucester.
The family-run seafood business, based in Highland Park, Illinois, bought the processing facility on Oct. 1, 2014, from Good Harbor Filet for $4,998.258. It claims to have invested another $8 million in site improvements and new equipment that included a new $1 million tank house.
Mazzetta installed a number of local residents in management positions and said it expected to generate as many as 125 full-time jobs and another 100-plus seasonal positions at the processing facility.
Its infrastructure included a fresh fish cutting line — where the haddock in the city's Gloucester Fresh branding campaign originally was cut — to complement processing lines for lobsters and frozen Chilean sea bass.
Then in August 2016, Mazzetta, without explanation, announced it planned to "temporarily suspend" its fresh fish processing line in Gloucester to concentrate solely on lobster processing. That lead to about 175 workers being laid off.
As time went on, GSP ceased the lobster processing, as well. The facility sat largely dormant and Mazzetta stayed completely silent.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT