Here's the thing about the Crow's Nest: It's always been something of a public trust, especially since taking its star turn in the 2000 film “The Perfect Storm.”
There is no wider open-door policy in town and owners Mary Anne Shatford and Gregg Sousa have banked significant goodwill. They actively take care of their clientele. They host free meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas. They open their doors when the Gloucester fishing community loses one of its own.
And, of course, visitors come from across the vast reaches of the republic to check out the real-world inspiration for the beloved Gloucester bar of enduring celluloid fame.
They survey the three walls of photos and fishing-centric artwork. They rub elbows with the regulars, listen to the stories, perhaps blow the foam off a couple, and look through a collection of rare photos that provide the visual connection for the Nest's unique narrative.
The collection, known simply as “the album” in camera, resides below the bar and is available to all.
Well, it used to be. And that leads us to the disheartening thing about the public: You can't always trust some of them.
Sometime around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Shatford, someone walked off with the album. Malfeasance is suspected.
“It's so disappointing,” said Shatford, who owns the bar with her husband, Sousa. “People from all over the world have looked at that album.”
Had it ever gone missing before?
“No,” she said. “Never.”
How many hands have held that album and leafed through the pages and, by extension, the Nest's history?
“It has to be thousands,” Sousa said Monday. “I was hoping when I came in this morning I'd find it sitting on one of the benches out front.”
Alas, not.
The album contains dozens of photos, including rare images of the filming of “The Perfect Storm” and its star-laden cast.
George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Diane Lane et al. They were in there, as were the Gloucester sets.
“I decided to put them into an album right after the movie came out,” Shatford said. “People had started coming in who were curious about us and the movie.”
The album also served as a pictorial memoir of the legendary regulars who have climbed onto stools at the bar on Rogers Street that has always seemed a cross between a neighborhood tavern and Sherman and Mr. Peabody's Wayback Machine.
Wally and Red are in there, along with Murph, Skrobie and Ozie.
“We had lots of pictures in there of friends who have died,” Shatford said. “If anyone who has contributed to the album over the years still has the negatives of the photos they contributed, we hope they'll get in touch with us.”
So far, clues are scarce. The owners are viewing surveillance video. Crow's Nest Nation is on high alert. Shatford said the last patrons anyone can remember viewing the album were two unfamiliar couples sitting at the end of the bar. Unfortunately, they paid with cash.
On Sunday night, Shatford posted about the disappearance on Facebook:
“I'm so disappointed in the people who stole our Crow's Nest album,” the post read in part. “We are hoping it could possibly have been taken by mistake or a prank and will be returned. If you have any information, please let us know.”
The post, by late Monday afternoon, had been shared 84 times and drawn almost 100 comments — many from folks who have made their way to the Nest and leafed through the album.
“One guy said we should offer a reward and that he would contribute,” Shatford said. “I'm getting sad as I read the comments because it just reminds me how many people have enjoyed it.”
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT.