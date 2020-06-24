NOAA Fisheries’s plan to reinstate at-sea monitoring aboard commercial fishing vessels on July 1 despite the ongoing pandemic prompted withering criticism Tuesday from the region’s fishing industry.
Fishermen and other stakeholders flocked onto the webinar of the New England Fishery Management Council’s June meeting Tuesday morning to voice their displeasure — and perplexity — at the decision by NOAA Fisheries to resume placing monitors aboard vessels despite obvious health risks.
“They’ve offered us no guidelines and protocols for keeping observers and the industry safe,” Gloucester Fisheries Director Al Cottone, a longtime Gloucester fisherman, said in an interview following the webinar. “Basically, NOAA Fisheries has just passed the buck, placing the burden on the industry and (monitoring) providers on how to be safe on a 40-foot boat.”
He said the agency has not provided provisions for mandatory testing of observers, nor will it provide medical exemptions for at-sea monitoring to fishermen who have a pre-existing condition or are at extreme risk because of age.
“We have an elderly working fleet here,” Cottone said.
The NEFMC voted Tuesday to write a letter to NOAA Fisheries “expressing the council’s concern regarding the redeployment of the observer program on July 1, including the lack of testing protocols and medical waivers.”
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council already has expressed its concern.
“We strongly recommend that you continue to extend the observer coverage waiver until the number of active COVID-19 cases in the region has been substantially reduced and the number of new cases is steadily declining,” the Mid-Atlantic council wrote to NOAA Fisheries.
On March 20, NOAA Fisheries announced that, as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was temporarily waiving the requirement for Northeast commercial vessels to carry at-sea monitors or other fishery observers. The waiver was extended four times to adhere to recommended social distancing, health guidelines and travel restrictions.
On Monday, the agency said it is coordinating with monitoring providers “to develop deployment plans that support the health and safety of observers, fishermen, and others in the fishing industry, in light of the COVID-19 virus.”
Teri Frady, chief of NOAA’s research communications, said the resumption of at-sea monitoring is necessary to supply data essential to the continuing operation and sustainability of the region’s fisheries.
Fishermen and stakeholders criticized NOAA Fisheries for a double-standard that puts the health of fishermen and observers at risk.
“The one thing that sticks out is the hypocrisy of NOAA to keep their people safe by working at home and then putting monitors back on the boats,” said David Leveille, manager of the Gloucester-based Northeast Fishery Sector II. “Fishermen are scared. They’ve stayed in their own bubble the last three months and now they’re being forced to have observers on their boats.”
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, who has criticized the July 1 resumption of monitoring programs, said there is no “national leadership” or “unified plan” to resume at-sea monitoring next Wednesday.
“I don’t trust the private sector companies who make money on at-sea monitors to put the health and safety of fishermen above the profits they stand to make and I don’t trust a regional approach will help prevent the spread of a virus that’s caused a global pandemic,” Moulton said in a statement to the Gloucester Daily Times. “It’s time for NOAA’s leaders to postpone the requirement for at-sea monitors until they have a plan to keep people safe that includes a medical waiver for fishermen with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus’s affects.”
