More buoy marking changes in the works

In late January, the Massachusetts Fisheries Advisory Commission approved a package of new protections for the imperiled North Atlantic right whales — including an extended state-water closure, required breakaway ropes and new rules for applying identifying markings on lobster trap buoy lines.
The new gear requirements went into effect May 1, but commercial lobstermen may not want to get too comfortable with the buoy line marking rules. DMF already is looking to change them after this fishing season.
The agency has scheduled an online public hearing for Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. via Zoom to detail and discuss the proposed changes for the buoy markings which regulators will use to "effectively identify the geographic origin of any buoy lines that may be found on an entangled whale or large sea turtle."
Stakeholders interested in participating in the public hearing must preregister online at https://bit.ly/3h1yLEu. Written public comment will be accepted through May 20 and should be addressed to Director Daniel McKiernan and may be sent via e-mail (marine.fish@mass.gov) or by post (251 Causeway Street, Suite 400, Boston, MA 02114).
The proposed new buoy line marking rules, if enacted, would go into effect Feb. 1, 2022.
If enacted, the proposed 2022 buoy marking rules would require Massachusetts commercial lobstermen fishing in state waters to apply — via paint or tape — a solid red mark at least 3 feet in length within the first 12 feet of the buoy line below the surface buoy. The remaining body of the buoy line must also contain four additional 2-foot, solid or tracer red marks.
"Two of these red marks are to be located in the top 50% of the buoy line and two of these red marks are to be located in the bottom 50% of the buoy line, with no more than 60 feet between the marks," DMF stated in the public hearing notice.
In federal waters in Lobster Conservation and Management Areas 1, 2 and Outer Cape Cod, Massachusetts lobstermen would have to affix one solid red mark at least 3 feet in length, followed by a 1-foot solid green mark below the solid red mark.
In the body of the buoy line, lobstermen would have to apply three marks that measure at least 2 feet in length that include a red mark and a green mark — each at least 1 foot in length.
"One mark is to be located in the top third of the buoy line, another mark in the middle third and a third mark in the bottom third of the buoy line," DMF stated in the public hearing notice.
Those Massachusetts lobstermen fishing in LCMA 3 would have to affix a solid black mark at least 3 feet in length within the first 12 feet of the buoy line below the surface buoy, followed by a 1-foot green mark below the black mark.
The body of the buoy line would have to include three black marks at least 2 feet in length — equally spaced in the top, middle and bottom thirds of the buoy line.
On Wednesday, DMF issued a clarification on how to comply with the 2021 rules, especially considering the weak rope requirement, after receiving numerous inquiries from lobstermen. The agency's clarification can be found at https://bit.ly/33liC4H.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT