More fishing rules may change to protect whales

In its first phase of recommended actions to help protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale, the federal Large Whale Take Reduction Team instituted sweeping changes in the rules governing the Northeast lobster and Jonah crab fisheries to help reduce gear entanglements.
Now, the team is turning its attention to other fisheries in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic as its begins the second phase of rule-making to establish wide protections for right whales, other whales and sea turtles.
NOAA Fisheries filed notice on Aug. 11 of its intent to prepare an environmental impact statement and request public comment as vanguard steps toward amending the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan to help the species rebound from its current decline.
The second phase is expected to significantly impact a number of commercial gillnet fisheries in New England and elsewhere along the East Coast, including monkfish, spiny dogfish, skate and other groundfish fisheries.
The second phase also will address trap/pot fisheries not covered in the first phase, including Atlantic deep-sea red crab, slime eels, black sea bass, shrimp, scup and others.
The agency said it will schedule seven virtual public scoping meetings, and three call-in days for stakeholders to ask questions and submit recommendations, between Sept. 9 and Oct. 14.
The deadline for submitting comment is Oct. 21.
"After more than two decades of an increasing trend, the right whale population has been declining since 2010, and the most recent estimate of 368 whales in 2019 is well below the optimum sustainable population," NOAA Fisheries stated in its notice. "Phase 2 focuses on risk reduction in U.S. East Coast gillnet, Atlantic mixed species trap/pot, and Mid-Atlantic lobster and Jonah crab trap/pot fisheries."
The right whales have been a primary focus of regulatory recovery efforts by federal and state marine managers, particularly after the stock's deadly 2017.
That year the North Atlantic right whales suffered what regulators described as an "unusual mortality event" after 17 right whales deaths were documented in U.S. and Canadian waters.
Ship strikes and gear entanglements were the two most frequently credited cause of deaths.
As of July 2021, according to the agency, the unusual mortality event has included 34 right whale deaths and another 16 whales seriously injured.
"Of these 50 individuals, 18 definitively involved entanglement and another 5 were probable entanglements," NOAA Fisheries stated. "During this period (2017-2021), only 40 calves have been born."
The agency said the right whales have been buffeted by other factors, as well. They include the effects of climate change "and associated changes in prey abundance and distribution" that have brought them into more frequent contact with commercial fishing gar and contributed to the decline in the North Atlantic right whale population.
"With mortalities continuing to outpace births, the population decline continues and further mitigation of entanglements that cause mortality or serious injury is necessary for population recover," NOAA Fisheries stated.
It also stated the management options for the Northeast gillnet and trap/pot fisheries could include modifications to gear configurations to reduce end lines, weak rope designed to break at 1,700 pounds of pressure, seasonal area restrictions and new gear- marking regulations.
BE HEARD
Stakeholders may ask questions and submit recommendations about NOAA's Phase 2 Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan Modifications at:
Virtual scoping meetings: Sept. 9 to Oct. 14. Find event dates, times and sign-on links at https://bit.ly/3xVoJcE.
Call-in days: Dail 978-282-8479 during the following hours only: Oct. 1 from noon to 6 p.m., Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If the line is busy, please leave a voice mail, and your call will be returned.
Email: Submit input by Oct. 21 to nmfs.gar.ALWTRT2021@noaa.gov.
More information on the plan may be found at https://bit.ly/3g7xkTt