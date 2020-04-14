More rare whales prompt new protections

BOSTON — Federal ocean managers are asking mariners to slow down east of Boston and Cape Ann because of a new sighting of rare whales in the area.
Private citizens found an aggregation of North Atlantic right whales in the area. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is asking mariners to go around the area or travel through it at 10 knots or less until April 24.
The citizens saw the group of whales on April 9. Right whales number only about 400 and are one of the rarest large ocean animals. Their population was decimated by whaling, which is now illegal. Their population remains in jeopardy because of recent high mortality and poor reproduction.
The endangered whales give birth off Florida and Georgia in fall before arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod.
The whales are moving along the East Coast at the moment and NOAA is asking boaters and fishermen to take steps to avoid harming them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.