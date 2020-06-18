Moulton calls for extension of monitor waiver

Two Massachusetts congressmen are urging NOAA Fisheries to extend the waiver that removed at-sea monitors from commercial fishing vessels in the Northeast fisheries as a continued protection against the COVID-19 virus.
In a letter to Neil Jacobs, an acting undersecretary at the Department of Commerce, U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton and Bill Keating said a continuation of the at-sea monitor waiver is "critical to both protect the health and welfare of fishermen who are working to sustain their operations and to maintain our region's seafood supply during the continued COVID-19 pandemic."
On March 24, NOAA Fisheries implemented the at-sea monitor waiver and took the observers off the boats. It has extended the waiver at least twice. Moulton said the agency informed his office on June 12 that the waiver would be withdrawn, possibly as early as July 1, and at-sea monitors would return to assigned vessels.
"I understand the importance of at-sea monitors, but we can't will the virus away by pretending everything is normal," Moulton said in a prepared statement to the Gloucester Daily Times. "Limiting travel and reducing exposure opportunities are the only ways to stop the virus and prevent a second wave. Putting at-sea monitors back on boats now is an unnecessary, life-threatening risk."
Moulton's office also pointed out that on the same day NOAA Fisheries informed it of plans to return observers to Northeast commercial fishing boats, the Washington Post reported that five members of NOAA's "Hurricane Hunter" research aircraft team tested positive for the virus and authorities placed other team members in a precautionary quarantine for 14 days.
In their letter, Moulton and Keating said the at-sea monitor waiver also helps protect the health and well-being of the monitors assigned to the region's commercial fishing vessels.
"Three months later, those same protections are essential for crews and monitors as we have yet to develop either a vaccine or an effective treatment for the virus and there is a high risk of COVID-19 transmission in close quarters," the congressmen wrote.
They also pointed out that the very nature of the work of at-sea monitors in the tight confines of fishing vessels "is not easily adapted to social distancing protocols" being used to help combat the spread of the virus.
"As the pandemic continues, we question how monitors can be redeployed safely and effectively, particularly given the limited space on ships, the demographics of the Northeast fisheries — many fishermen are aged 55 or older — and the transience of observers who often travel from region to region and ship to ship," the congressmen stated. "The extension is both essential to human health and sustaining the welfare of a regional fishing industry that has been significantly impacted by COVID-19."
