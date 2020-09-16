Now two years and change in development, the New England Fishery Management Council measure that could determine the fate of the Northeast groundfish fishery is set for final action on the middle day of the council's upcoming three-day meeting.
The agenda for the council's Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 meeting, originally scheduled for Gloucester and now consigned to a webinar, sets aside all of Sept. 30 for groundfish-related issues — including the highly contentious Amendment 23, which will set future monitoring levels aboard sector-based Northeast commercial groundfish vessels.
The council is considering four alternatives: Putting monitors on 25%, 50%, 75% or 100% of all sector-based groundfish vessels trips. It has designated 100% coverage as its preferred alternative.
In January, NOAA Fisheries set the target level for 2020 at-sea monitoring at 40% of all sector-based groundfish trips. It's highly unlikely the agency will hit that target this year after the COVID-19 pandemic kept monitors off boats for about five months.
The council's preferred choice of 100% monitoring levels helped establish an obvious and stark divide between the fishing industry and conservationists, as if they needed the help.
"This will accelerate the expiration date of the fishery," Al Cottone, longtime Gloucester fisherman and the city's fisheries director, told council staff in August at the one in-person public hearing on the measure. "Once the federal money (which currently pays for at-sea monitoring) runs out, it's over."
Conservation groups fully support 100% monitoring levels, which they say has the best chance of accomplishing the amendment's stated goal of maximizing catch accountability and accuracy, as well as improving data collection to help rebuild troubled stocks, such as Gulf of Maine cod.
"The 100% alternative is the only one with a chance to do the job," Gib Brogan, fisheries campaign manager at Oceana, said at the same public hearing in Wakefield.
So, Sept. 30 is shaping up as all groundfish, all the time.
At 8:30 a.m., the council is scheduled to hear the first of three groundfish reports and will lead off with Amendment 23.
The agenda calls for council members to review comments from the slate of public hearings and "take final action on measures to improve the accuracy and accountability of catch reporting in the commercial groundfish fishery, including the levels of at-sea monitoring coverage to be required on groundfish sector trips."
The deliberations on Amendment 23 are expected to flow into the afternoon session, as well.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT.