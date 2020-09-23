After months away from their waterfront office, the Gloucester harbormaster and his staff are back on Harbor Loop.
Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro and his staff worked remotely last September then set up quarters at the city Veterans Service Center at 12 Emerson Ave. in October.
They are now back at 19 Harbor Loop working from an upgraded harbormaster's office and new visiting boater center.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito was in town late Wednesday morning to tour the improved digs, and also stopped in Fisherman's Wharf Gloucester off Rogers Street to check out the wholesale seafood dealer's new fish mobile fish sales truck.
Polito is chairman of the state Seaport Economic Council which ponied up about $1.2 million for combined $2.5 million project to build out the harbormaster office and construct the visiting boater center, said city Community Development Director Jill Cahill.
The project was basically finished this month, except for some outstanding punch list items, Cahill said.
The harbormaster office and boater center building includes new public-facing restrooms, an office for the shellfish warden, a workshop and an enhanced second-floor control room.
It also includes a community room to host events and classes, such as courses on recreational boating safety, and is handicapped accessible, "something we really wanted," Cahill said.
The two-story harbormaster building is owned by National Grid and leased to the city until 2044, with an option to extend the lease for two more terms of 10 years each. The building sits upon a 0.3-acre parcel adjacent to Solomon Jacobs Park and Landing.
While the building is being used now, much of it is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're looking forward to a really big year next year," Cahill said.