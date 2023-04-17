The New England Fishery Management Council will hold a three-day meeting running Tuesday, April 18, through Thursday, April 20, at the Hilton Hotel, 20 Coogan Blvd., in Mystic, Connecticut.
This will be an in-person meeting, but for those who can’t make it to Mystic or who prefer not to attend in person, there will be a webinar option available. For those attending in person, the council will be following all public safety measures related to COVID-19.
The meetings will start 9 a.m. each day; however the first day will begin with a closed session in which the council will discuss the ongoing search for a new executive director. The webinar will end shortly after the council adjourns each day.
Among the items on tap will be offshore wind information sharing on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Clipper Room at the Hilton Mystic. The event is focused on the Massachusetts/Rhode Island and New York Bight wind development areas. Fisheries liaisons from multiple wind developers, including Avangrid, Equinor, Southcast Wind, Orsted, Vineyard Offshore and Vineyard Wind will be on hand.
The council will discuss Gulf of Maine haddock under the Groundfish Committee report scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m., and potentially consider requesting emergency action.
Those interested will be able to address the council by commenting on motions at the discretion of the council chair or by speaking during the open period for public comment on Wednesday, April 19, at 1:45 p.m. You can sign up to speak in-person. To speak remotely, email Janice Plante at jplante@nefmc.org to get on the list.
You can find a link to register for the webinar, all meeting materials and the agenda at www.nefmc.org/calendar/april-2023-council-meeting. To listen by telephone without joining the webinar, dial 1-415-655-0052. The access code is 155-027-577.
