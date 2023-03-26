On Thursday's chilly afternoon on Harbor Loop, with the setting sun illuminating a wall of Geno Mondello’s Dory Shop on Maritime Gloucester’s campus, Executive Director Michael De Koster jumped up on a roof and pulled off a tarp covering a newly installed mural depicting a sea change in Gloucester’s fishing industry.
“Drumroll,” De Koster said as he pulled the tarp off with a flourish.
About 40 people applauded as De Koster unveiled the mural. Those present included those from Awesome Gloucester involved with the mural’s production and representatives of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. Also on hand was former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, now deputy commissioner of the state's Department of Fish and Game. They then gathered to cut the ribbon.
The Doryman Mural Project is a public art project created and funded by Awesome Gloucester. It is meant to commemorate the role the doryman played in the fishing industry of nation’s oldest seaport.
Maritime Gloucester partnered with micro-grant provider Awesome Gloucester, a chapter of the Awesome Foundation, and StudioFresh on Tozer Road in Beverly, which designs and produces hand-painted murals, signage and art projects.
The mural, which was painted on panels so it could be removed in case the building is ever renovated, is a recreation by StudioFresh of the 1981 Thomas M. Hoyne painting called “New Ways on the Banquereau,” a work with a direct connection to the glory days of dory fishing in Gloucester. The painting was used with permission through a donation by The Doris O. Hoyne Revocable Trust. The original painting is part of the collection of the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.
The work depicts a fictional encounter between the dorymen of the schooner Annie M. Parker and America’s first modern otter trawler, Spray, on the fishing grounds of Banquereau or “Quero” bank in 1906.
“The hard and dangerous work of dory fishing is juxtaposed against the majesty of a calm, open ocean and the billowing glow of sails,” reads the label with the mural. “Clouds gather on the horizon, aided by steam from Spray, seeming to frame a changing and uncertain future. The symbolism is palpable as Hoyne places the dorymen and their rugged, older style schooner in the foreground, their way of life safe for now, as they watch fate steam by, uncomfortably close.”
“It will add to the significance of our site,” De Koster said, “but also to the city and the landscape that we have all over Gloucester coming up.”
Sal Zerilli, founder and dean of Awesome Gloucester, said this was the fourth time the nonprofit had partnered with StudioFresh and artists and business partners Josh Falk of Rockport and Dana Woulfe of Essex to create such murals.
Zerilli said they were grateful to be able to partner with Maritime Gloucester and thanked the trustees of Awesome Gloucester on what is a series of murals in the seaport funded by the trustees. Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce installed a mural at the chamber’s nearby offices on Harbor Loop in November.
“The best mural is the next one,” teased Zerilli, “so keep your eyes out. “Our fifth mural is going to be completed in the spring towards the summertime so keep your eyes out for that.”