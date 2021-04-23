New Tuck's Point docks delayed until fall

MANCHESTER — The Tuck’s Point pier upgrade has been delayed to this fall.
The town is seeking a Chapter 91 permit, required for water-dependent uses located in tidelands, from the state Department of Environmental Protection. The original plan was to have construction work started sometime in late spring.
Now, according an open letter addressed to Manchester residents by Manchester Harbormaster Bion Pike, the project’s timeline has been extended.
“The DEP did receive some comments about the project from the public which has triggered an extended review period of 60 to 90 days,” Pike said in the letter. “While ultimately the permit will be issued, Manchester will not have the permit in time to do construction this spring. Construction can now be expected to commence in late October/early November.”
When the pier reopens this summer, floats will be moved to where they’ll be when the new dock system is in place. For the second season in a row, boats will need to be hauled out to the shore.
“The landing float for the new ramp will be constructed and attached to the existing floats,” Pike’s letter reads. “The DPW and Foth (Engineering) are currently working to procure pilings and the ramp.”
There is one silver lining to this delay, according to Pike: “The altered timeline means a higher likelihood that the bids will be more competitive and could mean savings for our project.”
Unlike the current dock system at Tuck’s Point, the new docks will be stabilized by rows of pilings. This will offer greater protection against harsh weather and reduce the need for constant, costly repairs. The docking at Tuck’s Point suffered a catastrophic failure during the October 2019 gale and was subsequently condemned by Foth Engineering. The docks were first permitted in 1896 and have been part of the waterfront ever since, the town said.
Current estimates peg Tuck’s Point’s new dock system at $973,800. The town is expecting to pay 20%, or $162,300, of the cost. Town Meeting on June 21 will be asked to allocate money for the project.
The majority of the project will be paid for using a $943,504 grant issued in February by the Massachusetts Seaport Economic Council. The remaining money will be used to install new floats and more slip space at Morss Pier.
