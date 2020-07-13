New waterfront company studying marine fungi

For nearly 20 years, Gregory Verdine has led the campaign to bring biotechnology companies to the historic Gloucester waterfront.
In 2002, Verdine founded Gloucester Pharmaceuticals, he said, "on my lawn on Eastern Point." He was the original founder of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute and the visionary behind the educational and training concept that has evolved into GMGI's Gloucester Biotechnology Academy.
"My grand vision was to bring biotech companies to Gloucester and to put kids to work," Verdine said. "Gloucester is now ground zero for the creation of an entirely new workforce in biotechnology. The Gloucester Biotechnology Academy model could go across the entire biotechnology industry."
In all, he has founded 10 biotech companies and taken six public.
"I'm a serial entrepreneur," Verdine said.
He was instrumental, along with local entrepreneur Sheree Zizik and New Balance chief executive Jim Davis, in developing the Beauport Gloucester Hotel and constructing the striking waterside building at 417 Main St. that houses the GMGI headquarters on the first floor.
And now the Main Street facility, which sits between the Rose's Marine boatyard and Steve Connolly Seafood, has a new biotechnology tenant — Cambridge-based LifeMine, which is mining the Earth's biosphere in search of new drugs and medicines from fungi.
Care to guess who founded LifeMine?
"We started it in 2017 as a company at the convergence of information sciences, artificial intelligence, evolution and drug discovery," said Verdine, who serves as the company's president, chief executive officer and chief science officer. "We mine the biosphere using advances in DNA sequencing, information science and good old drug discovery. We're changing the way drugs are discovered, which is something that can change history."
LifeMine has taken the entire second floor, occupying 7,500 square feet of predominantly laboratory space in the building that is owned by Zizik and Davis through their Back Shore LLC partnership.
Its chief mission in Gloucester will be the collection of marine fungi — it has permits to harvest the fungi from portions of Stellwagen Bank, as well as grow the fungi in its Gloucester laboratory.
Those activities satisfy the water-dependent usage mandated by the city's Designated Port Area for all tenants at the 417 Main St. site. In doing so, they've also provided LifeMine with a new area of exploration.
Prior to moving into 417 Main St., Verdine said, the company hadn't fully explored the mining of marine fungi in the development of new drugs and medicines.
But the company was faced with the choice of going through a re-permitting process for its space or embracing a novel business direction that would fit it within the current restrictions.
"Basically, we moved the science in the direction of the building," Verdine said. "We just pivoted."
LifeMine currently employs about 70 at its three locations — Cambridge, Gloucester and New York City. The Gloucester facility has a staff of 12, but Verdine said it is a central element in the company's expansion plans that could push total employment to between 120 and 130 by the end of 2021.
He also said the company, which raised $70 million in startup capital from a collection of high-powered venture capitalists, "is queuing up to raise" another $70 million to $100 million.
"This is a validation of Gloucester as a place where a company funded by the best of the best can start up operations and succeed," Verdine said. "It's a legitimate site for biotechnology."
