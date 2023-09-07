Newly discovered wreck likely carried mixed cargo

A shipwreck that recently resurfaced after being covered by the sands of time and seas is prompting new consideration about its history.
“The Essex Bay wreck appears to have been a two-masted schooner and was likely either a fishing vessel or a merchantman that carried mixed cargoes along the coast,” said David Robinson of the Massachusetts Board of Underwater Archeological Resources (BUAR). “It likely ran aground when the Essex River’s channel was close to where the wreck is today and for some as yet known reason was abandoned at that location.”
The wreck was buried under sand as the channel shifted course over time. As the channel has shifted course again, and moved closer to its original path, the wreck is becoming re-exposed as the sand is eroded by the river’s flow.
“We don’t yet know the name of this vessel,” Robinson said.
The newly exposed ship was reportedly discovered in February by clamdigger Steve Hemeon. Robinson described the wreck site as being at the confluence of the Castle Neck and Essex Rivers on the Gloucester side of Essex Bay, and one of four shipwrecks in the area.
The shipwreck was reported to BUAR after discussion with Capt. Ray Bates, a commercial diver and shipwreck historian. Robinson said 11th generation Essex shipwright Harold Burnham and marine archaeologist and boat builder Graham McKay were also consulted.
The shipwreck is about 72 feet long and 16 feet wide.
“It’s now visible from stem to stern,” Robinson said. “It’s only accessible by boat.”
Burnham, of Burnham Boat Building & Design, is passionate about shipwrecks and said the ship probably dates to the early 19th century. It’s in an area known as “The Spit.”
“It’s interesting,” he said. “What you’re looking at is a carcass and what you learn from it is how it was built and also the culture of the people that built and operated it.”
Although he’s concerned attention to this newly discovered wreck will attract too many people to the site, Burnham said much can be learned from shipwrecks.
“Looking at shipwrecks to me is really interesting since the shipwrecks have a lot of information about how the ships were built,” he said. “A lot of what we know is learned not only from doing it, but it’s passed down from ship builders in the past. It gives you a chance to see what was done.”
The newly exposed shipwreck is not the only one on Cape Ann.
Robinson described at least three other shipwrecks of note in the area:
Coffin’s Beach in Gloucester. The ship was first exposed and examined by state officials in 2014, and was the subject of a master’s thesis by Leland Crawford. The 40-foot-long vessel was determined to date to the late 1700s or early 1800s.
“It has since been reburied (by sand) and we occasionally get reports that it resurfaces,” Robinson said.
Steep Hill Beach, familiar to visitors to Castle Hill in Ipswich. The 83-feet-long by 23-feet-side ship is the Ada K. Damon.
“There are portions still visible,” Robinson said. “That ship was built in 1875 in Essex and was a two-masted fishing schooner converted to a sand schooner. It ran aground during a Christmas gale in 1909.”
Conomo Point in Essex at Walker’s Creek, a tributary that feeds into the Essex River. According to Robinson, the wreck was first reported in 2022 by archeologist Dianna Doucette. This ship is reported to be 60-feet-long.
“Based on the ceramics we’ve seen and the construction visible, it appears to have been built in the mid-1800s,” Robinson said. “We don’t know the identity yet but we’re going to try and figure that out.
“The BUAR has visited all of the sites I described.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.