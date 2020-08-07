A week after announcing the Aug. 14 redeployment of at-sea monitors aboard Northeast groundfish vessels, NOAA Fisheries said it is canceling four fisheries and ecosystem surveys over COVID-19 safety concerns for its staff.
"After much deliberation, we determined we will not be able to move forward with these surveys while effectively minimizing risk and meeting core survey objectives," NOAA Fisheries said in a statement.
The cancellation of the surveys further angered fishing stakeholders already incensed by what they regard as NOAA Fisheries's insensitivity toward health concerns of commercial fishermen in the push to redeploy at-sea monitors while the pandemic continues.
"NOAA doesn't have anybody working in its offices and has canceled much of its on-the-water field work out of safety concerns for its staff," Jackie Odell, executive director of the Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition, said Thursday. "Data is very important. Monitoring is very important. But at some point, NOAA has to understand that the lives of fishermen and their families don't come second. That has to be a top priority."
Odell said fishermen still are waiting for safety guidelines from NOAA Fisheries on the deployment of monitors, as well as guidelines for fishermen to obtain health waivers that would preclude them from having to accept monitors aboard their vessels while the pandemic rages.
"We have an older workforce and a lot of our guys have pre-existing health conditions, either of their own or in their families," Odell said. "We thought we would have these guidelines by now. We don't."
NOAA Fisheries said it has been taking a "survey-by-survey, risk-based approach" since March in an effort to balance its "core mission responsibilities with the realities and impacts of the current health crisis."
Three of the four surveys being canceled are run out of NOAA Fisheries' Northeast Fisheries Science Center. They include a summer ecosystem monitoring survey, a northern shrimp survey and an autumn bottom-trawl survey.
The fourth canceled survey is the summer/fall plankton survey in the Gulf of Mexico that is run out of NOAA Fisheries' Southeast Fisheries Science Center.
The agency said it continues to assess the status of surveys in every region.
