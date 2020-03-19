NOAA Fisheries is restricting access to its Gloucester office and the New England Fishery Management Council is converting many of its meetings to webinars as precautions against further spread of the novel coronavirus.
NOAA Fisheries said its Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office in the Blackburn Industrial Park continues to operate, but it is limiting access to the building to employees, as well as to visitors and deliveries deemed essential to its mission.
"This measure is taken out of an abundance of caution and our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our employees and constituents during the COVID-19 virus pandemic," NOAA Fisheries said in a statement. "The majority of our staff are teleworking to the maximum extent possible, and we also have a few staff working in the buildings to keep critical functions and operations moving. Feel free to call or email GARFO staff as you normally would, but please be patient if their response time is delayed."
NOAA Fisheries said all meetings and events scheduled for March — and several for April — have been canceled or postponed. It said it will continue to provide updates via email, as well as on the events portion of its website.
It urges commercial fishermen seeking permits to use its online portal, or contact staff by phone or email.
The New England Fishery Management Council's full meeting set for April 14 to 16 in Mystic, Connecticut, has been converted to a webinar. Also:
* The combined meeting of the skate advisory panel and skate committee set for March 26 now will be conducted via webinar.
*The scallop advisory panel's March 26 meeting and the scallop committee's meeting March 27 has been converted to a webinar.
* The ecosystem-based fishery management committee and plan development team will meet jointly via webinar on March 31.
* The groundfish advisory panel will meet via webinar on April 2 and the groundfish committee will meet via webinar on April 3.
* The council's scientific and statistical committee will meet via webinar on March 31.
More detailed information and updates are available on the individual meeting web pages on the New England Fishery Management Council website.
