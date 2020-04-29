Federal ocean managers are asking mariners to continue slowing down east of Boston and Cape Ann because of sightings of rare right whales in the area.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is asking mariners to go around the area or travel through it at 10 knots or less until May 9.
The group of whales was spotted on April 24. Right whales number only about 400 and are one of the rarest large ocean animals. Their population was decimated by whaling, which is now illegal. Their population remains in jeopardy because of recent high mortality and poor reproduction.
The endangered whales give birth off Florida and Georgia in fall before arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod.
The whales are migrating at the moment. Baby right whales were spotted in Cape Cod Bay earlier this month.
NOAA is asking boaters and fishermen to take steps to avoid harming them.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.