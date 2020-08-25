Fisheries regulators are sharply reducing the possession limit for southern red hake for the rest of 2020, citing a change in a trigger that is used to reduce the risk of exceeding the annual catch limit for the overfished stock.
NOAA Fisheries announced Monday that the in-season possession limit is being reduced from 5,000 pounds to 400 pounds per trip for southern red hake, which are a member of the cod family.
In 2018, the annual catch limit for the stock was exceeded by nearly 50 percent, so regulators are reducing it by that amount.
The federal agency said the trigger adjustment will remain effective until the New England Fishery Management Council changes it.
Red hake are found in the northwest area of the Atlantic Ocean from Newfoundland down to North Carolina, according to NOAA, and are most abundant from the western Gulf of Maine to the waters of southern New England.
