NOAA proposes gear changes to cut dangers to right whales

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is proposing a reduction in lobster trap lines and state-specific markings for fishing gear as part of a plan to reduce the number of entanglements involving endangered right whales in New England waters.
NOAA released its proposal Wednesday with the goal of reducing the risk to whales by 60%.
North Atlantic right whales number only about 360 and are in the midst of a worrisome decline in population.
"Saving this species will take decisive action from all stakeholders — state and federal government, fishermen, conservationists, and scientists," the New England Aquarium right whale team said in a statement.
Under the NOAA plan, the number of lobster trap lines would be reduced by requiring more traps per line, and gear would be marked with state-specific colors to identify gear if a whale becomes entangled.
Also, weak points that allow a line to break if a whale becomes entangled would be required in virtually all waters from Maine to Rhode Island, even in waters where they are now exempted.
Finally, the proposal would modify existing seasonally restricted areas and create two new restricted areas to allow fishing using ropeless technology. The emerging technology is costly, and many fishermen are skeptical.
NOAA's Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team was tasked with developing the proposed overarching federal protections for the endangered whales. Meanwhile, states were asked to come up with their own proposals.
Massachusetts, whose lobster industry has been among the leaders in trying to develop protections for the right whales that don't destroy the viability of the fishery, is trying to accomplish several goals with its proposed measures.
It hopes to enhance protections for the right whales and reduce the risk of injuries and death through entanglement and ship strikes.
Earlier this year, NOAA told the state of Maine that its proposal didn't go far enough to protect the whales. Maine Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said his agency will be reviewing the plan and offering comments "after we have had an opportunity to conduct a thorough evaluation."
The U.S. lobster industry is based mostly in Maine and Massachusetts and is one of New England 's most lucrative marine industries. Massachusetts is the second biggest exporter of lobster, behind Maine. Gloucester is the Bay State’s top port when it comes to lobster landings, while Rockport is in the top five.
The endangered right whales give birth off Florida and Georgia in fall before arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod.
NOAA announced that it opened public comment on its whale risk reduction proposal Thursday. Deadline to comment in March 1.
Information sessions about the plans will be held via webinar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan 12 and 13 for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire lobstermen and Jan. 19 and 20 for Maine, although a lobsterman may attend any of the sessions. Details may be found at http://bit.ly/3pCcSfP.
Public hearings on the plans will be held via webinar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16 for southern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and LMA3 lobstermen; Massachusetts, New Hampshire and LMA1 on Feb. 17; and Feb. 23 for southern Maine, and Feb. 24 for northern Maine. Details may be found at http://bit.ly/3hwYqmx.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.