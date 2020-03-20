NOAA Fisheries acceded to the concerns of groundfishermen and groundfish sector managers Friday and immediately halted mandated at-sea monitoring on commercial fishing vessels until April 4 as a precaution against the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
"As part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NOAA Fisheries is temporarily waiving the requirement for vessels with Northeast fishing permits to carry a fishery observer or at-sea monitor," NOAA Fisheries said in a letter signed by Regional Administrator Mike Pentony and sent to stakeholders late Friday afternoon. "The waiver will be in effect through April 4, and future extensions of this waiver will be evaluated weekly."
NOAA Fisheries conceded that the "availability and deployment" of observers had become increasingly challenging, but that health concerns, with a side order of economics, trumped all.
"The action is also consistent with current federal and state health guidance," the agency said in its letter. "The health and well-being of fishermen, observers, and supporting staff is not only a human health concern, but also essential to securing our nation’s seafood production."
Dave Leveille, manager for Gloucester-based Northeast Fishing Sectors II and VI, emailed NOAA Fisheries roughly 10 days ago seeking clarity on why commercial fishermen were still being forced to accept assigned at-sea observers on their boats while health experts and the federal government are encouraging measures to reduce human contact to halt the spread of the dangerous virus and its disease, COVID-19.
Leveille said he was gratified by NOAA's actions, but added that he felt as if he had to force the agency to act.
"I sent emails to all the sector members this afternoon and have been on the phone left and right," Leveille said Friday. "This is good news."
He said he also had a conversation with a staffer at NOAA Fisheries about the possibility of including commercial fishermen in any federal economic stimulus package approved by Congress and signed into law by the president.
NOAA Fisheries said all reporting and pre-trip notification call-in requirements will remain in place during the waiver period and waivers will be issued for all current and newly selected fishing trips. Port intercepts (i.e., observers selecting trips for coverage in the ports) will be temporarily suspended.
The agency also said trips currently at sea with an observer onboard are unaffected by the waiver, as well as vessels using electronic monitoring. The waiver applies only to human observers.
NOAA Fisheries also said the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office in Gloucester and the Northeast Fisheries Science Center in Woods Hole will evaluate the impacts of waivers on the fisheries and observer programs throughout the waiver period.
"We will monitor fishing activity in comparison to when observers have been deployed, to track continued compliance with legal and regulatory requirements," the letter stated. "We will evaluate weekly observer availability, ability to travel, and level of fishing effort and landings."
It also said it would monitor for "changes in current health and safety guidelines that we expect would increase observer availability" and monitor fishing effort and landings, "which could be indicators that the temporary waiver of observer requirements could be ended."
NOAA Fisheries' Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office continues to operate, but access to the building is limited to employees, as well as to visitors and deliveries deemed essential to its mission, until further notice.
