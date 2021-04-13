NOAA Fisheries has set its electronic monitoring reimbursement policy for Northeast groundfish sector vessels in the 2021 fishing season and is urging fishermen to purchase and install the systems now while federal funds are available.
"For fishing year 2021, groundfish sector vessels may use either electronic monitoring or human at-sea monitors to meet the monitoring requirements, provided the sector has a corresponding monitoring program as part of its approved operations plan," the agency stated. "Vessels that choose to use electronic monitoring will be eligible for reimbursement, while government funding is available."
The agency said sector vessels employing electronic monitoring should submit receipts for reimbursable costs to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, using the same process they use for human at-sea monitoring reimbursements.
It said costs eligible for reimbursement largely fall within six areas: equipment, technical support, video review, operational costs, training and COVID-19 protocols.
The equipment category covers the purchase and installation of equipment necessary "to outfit a vessel with one fully functioning electronic monitoring system."
That includes hardware, such as cameras and hard drives, as well as software "and other materials needed to comply with program requirements."
Reimbursable technical support costs include in-the-field and remote-based technical support and services provided to electronically monitored vessels, including "equipment installations and maintenance, software system upgrades, camera replacements, travel costs, training captains and crew, troubleshooting and repair of electronic monitoring systems, and development of vessel monitoring plans.
Vessel operators also may be reimbursed for all costs associated with transmitting, processing and reviewing electronic monitoring data.
The reimbursable operational costs include program management and overhead, annual video review software upgrades required by NOAA Fisheries, data storage and video specifications.
Vessel operators also may be reimbursed for training costs, "including time spent traveling and in training, travel mileage to and from the training, lodging and per diem."
The reimbursements also cover "costs associated with third-party service providers adhering to COVID safety protocols, including acquiring personal protective equipment, quarantining, and testing as necessary."
"We encourage vessels interested in using electronic monitoring to meet sector monitoring requirements to purchase and install electronic monitoring systems now in preparation for the New England Fishery Management Council’s decision to increase the target sector coverage rate on May 1, 2022," NOAA Fisheries stated. "Any vessel interested in using electronic monitoring in fishing years 2021 or 2022 is eligible to be reimbursed for any associated costs incurred in advance of joining an electronic monitoring program."
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT