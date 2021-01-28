NOAA wants monitors on 40% of groundfish trips

NOAA Fisheries has established a monitoring coverage target that would deploy at-sea monitors aboard 40% of all groundfish sector trips in the Northeast in the upcoming 2021 fishing year, the agency announced Tuesday.
The 2021 ASM coverage target represents a 25% increase from the 32% monitoring coverage target in the 2020 fishing year for the Northeast multispecies groundfish fishery.
"Consistent with the requirement to monitor sector operations and to reliably estimate overall catch to the extent practical, the coverage target level will be 40%," NOAA Fisheries stated in its bulletin announcing the coverage target.
At-sea monitoring coverage levels for Northeast sector groundfish vessels was one of the more tumultuous issues of the 2020 fishing season because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the monitoring program and the New England Fishery Management Council's approval of Amendment 23 that set future at-sea monitoring coverage target rates for the fishery.
In October, the council passed the amendment that set a future target rate of placing at-sea monitors aboard 100% of all groundfish sector vessel trip. NOAA Fisheries has not approved the amendment, which calls for the new rate to take effect in early 2022.
The region's commercial groundfish harvesters likely won't have to pay the full costs for at-sea monitoring for the first four years the amendment is in effect or as long as supporting federal funds last.
According to the approved measure, the commercial fishing industry will receive federal reimbursements, or money from other federal mechanisms, for 100% of their electronic monitoring costs and 100% of their at-sea monitoring costs in the first four fishing years under the amendment.
"The target coverage rates are subject to available agency funding and congressional appropriations," the measure stated. "In the absence of federal funding sufficient to reimburse a minimum of 40% coverage rate, the industry will fund the additional coverage needed to achieve 40%."
Fishermen and regulators also sparred throughout 2020 over placement of at-sea monitors aboard groundfish vessels despite the ongoing health concerns caused by the pandemic.
Fishermen, stakeholders and public officials accused the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of operating under a double standard by insisting on deploying monitors aboard the boats despite ongoing health concerns for fishermen and their families.
On March 20, the agency temporarily waived the at-sea monitoring requirement for Northeast commercial groundfish vessels. The waiver was extended four times to adhere to recommended social distancing, health guidelines and travel restrictions before monitors returned to the boats.
