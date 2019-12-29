The owner of 159 East Main St. is just a few decibels away from bringing the sounds emanating from the meat and seafood processing factory to a permissible level. And perhaps, resolving a long-running complaint from the neighbors.
Nick Osgood, managing partner of NSDJ Real Estate LLC and president of now-Atlantic Fish and Seafood, has been working with the city's Board of Health and acoustical consultant Acentech to reduce the property's noise levels to the city's decibel limit of 50.
The current decibel count reads 53 and 53 at the corner of Chapel and East Main.
Osgood, when he appeared before the Board of Health on Nov. 7, explained that "they did another sound measurement on October 9 and October 29 and in each test they came up at 53 decibels, which is 3 db over the acceptable level," according to the minutes of that meeting.
Osgood declined to comment for this story.
The issue of the noise levels at 159 East Main St. has been resounding for years as neighbors have notified city and state officials that the sound of around-the-clock production has caused sleepless nights at their homes and affected their families and ability to perform at work. It's a problem Osgood and company inherited when they purchased the former Americold plant in December 2017.
In order to bring the decibels down to where they are now, Osgood has worked with Acentech and the city's Building Department to change more than nine motors on the roof, close a redundant exhaust vent, and is working to construct walls to absorb the sound, which was reported to the Board of Health in July.
According to draft minutes of the board's Dec. 5 meeting, Osgood and his team are going to implement a "wall around an opening in the second level that they believe sound is escaping from." Two cooling fans have been identified as potential contributors to the noise and Osgood is looking to replace them. He told the board that sound engineers say new baffles could reduce ambient sound levels by 10 decibels.
At the Nov. 7 meeting, Osgood requested an 18-month extension to work with engineers and raise funds for the project, which he estimated to cost between $50,000 to $70,000.
The board, however, said 18 months was too long and they wanted an update at the January meeting.
In an email Nov. 5 to Max Schenk, the city's assistant health director, Osgood expressed dissatisfaction still with those latest decibel levels.
"The results were most unfortunate given the amount of time and money we have already invested in reducing the decibel (levels emitted) from the plant," he wrote, adding that his sound engineers indicated that the human ear cannot distinguish between 51 and 53 decibels, which highlights the challenging nature of the situation.
A long standing discussion
The 159 East Main St. property has come a long way since 2017, when multiple noise readings taken by Public Health Director Karin Carroll with technical assistance from the state recorded anywhere between 64 and 71 decibels at different times of day.
And for the most part, city officials appear pleased with Osgood's efforts so far and anticipate the solution is within range.
Gregory Cefalo, Gloucester's Zoning Enforcement Officer, told the Board of Health in July that Osgood was very receptive and had made "many good faith efforts on trying to alleviate the issue."
Ward 1 City Councilor Scott Memhard agrees. "The benefit, from my point of view as a ward councilor and for the neighbors, is that the ownership has been brought local," Memhard said. "It is a long standing issue."
The owners of neighboring houses, however, are frustrated with the situation.
On Jan. 23, 2018, abutter Loren French filed a complaint to investigate the noise levels at the plant. His complaint read that the "excessive noise coming from 159 East Main Street, especially at nighttime between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. is extremely loud. The noise levels have been intolerable as it has been for the past several years. Since new ownership from Americold the noise has been worse than before making sleep difficult without ear plugs, creating a safety issue by not being able to hear alarms or even smoke detectors. We are sleep deprived daily, creating health and work performance issues."
A little less than two years after filing the complaint, French and his neighbors are fatigued by it all.
"They have made some improvements, but it is something that you don't get used to, but you find a level of tolerance in order to continue on with your life," he said.
Despite the continued challenges, French likes the change in ownership.
"Nick Osgood, although he hasn't been able to bring the noise levels to compliance, has made more of an effort than anyone else has," French said. "He is a nice guy and I like him."
Neil Costa, who lives across the street from the plant, is unsatisfied with the changes.
"The noise levels are still exceeding the city ordinance, so all of the changes they have tried to make haven't made an impact," Costa said. "Nothing has really improved at all."
Costa and French are disappointed in the city and state's participation in the issue.
"If it was a chemical spill, it would be treated differently," Costa said, explaining that he hasn't seen effective involvement by either the city or state.
"I've reached out to Senator Tarr, who hasn't done anything," Costa said.
"I have lost the energy to fight with them because they have power," French said. "We don't have the resources nor the steam to fight the people who are supposed to represent us."
Schenk confirmed that Osgood will provide an additional update at the Jan. 9 Board of Health meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex at 3 Pond Road.
