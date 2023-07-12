NTSB: 'Hull failure under engine room' likely led to F/V Grace Marie's sinking

The flooding and sinking of the Gloucester-based F/V Grace Marie with no injuries or loss of life a little over a year ago about 80 miles east of Gloucester was likely caused by the failure of the hull under the engine room, the National Transportation Safety Board said this week.
The NTSB said Tuesday that the steel-hulled Grace Marie was transiting to fishing grounds when the engine room began flooding about 10 p.m. on July 8, 2022.
The crew — an experienced captain and six experienced deckhands — was unable to remove the water using the vessel’s bilge pumps. A Good Samaritan vessel, the Dawn T., rescued the crewmen after they abandoned the sinking fishing vessel in an inflatable life raft.
The stern trawler, built in 1978 in Rhode Island, eventually sank in an area where the ocean depth was 500 feet. The vessel was a total loss valued at $650,000. No injuries were reported.
The report said the precise cause of the vessel flooding “could not be determined.” No underwater survey of the wreckage was conducted and the vessel was not salvaged.
The NTSB report does give a likely cause; failure of the doubler-plating of the hull under the engine room.
“The external area of the hull along the keel and under the engine room was covered with steel doubler plating to cover and reinforce areas of deteriorated steel,” the NTSB said. The doubler plating was installed about eight to 10 years before the vessel sank.
A doubler plate, a footnote in the report said, “is a small piece of plate that is attached to a larger area, to provide strengthening in that location.”
The NTSB said it’s common for uninspected commercial fishing vessels like the Grace Marie to use doubler plating to repair and reinforce damaged or wasted underwater hull sections. The agency said doubler plate repairs can lead to increased stress concentrated in the area of the repair. Its use also inhibits the ability to assess the true condition of the hull.
“Although doubler plating can be used as a temporary repair solution, it is not generally suitable as a permanent repair for a vessel’s hull,” the report said. “Vessel owners should crop out wasted steel on the hull and replace it by inserting new plating instead of covering it up with doubler plating.”
The report also sheds light on what happened after “the engine room high-high bilge alarm sounded in the wheelhouse,” which the captain recognized “was not normal.” The report said the captain and a deckhand investigated and saw “water steadily rising in the engine room bilge, but neither could identify the source.”
“Observing that the bilge pumps were not keeping up with the rising water level, the captain ordered the crew to prepare to abandon the vessel. Crew members woke those who were asleep, and all donned immersion suits. The captain and deckhand 2 retrieved the vessel’s eight-person inflatable life raft from its storage location on the bow. They launched and inflated the life raft, and then tied it to the leeward side of the vessel, aft.”
At 10:10 p.m., the captain ordered a deckhand to broadcast a mayday and the crew of the nearby fishing vessel Dawn T. responded.
At 10:21 p.m., the crew abandoned the vessel and got into the life raft with the Dawn T on the scene within minutes. By 10:34 p.m., the crew was on board the Dawn T.
“The captain’s early, quick, and effective decision-making led to the successful abandonment of the vessel by all crew members — without having to enter the water or sustaining injuries — and their prompt rescue by the Good Samaritan vessel Dawn T.,” the report said.
The Dawn T. remained in view of the Grace Marie until 12:48 a.m. on July 9 when the crew lost sight of it when its deck lights went out. The Dawn T. then headed to Gloucester. The vessel’s emergency position indicating radio beacon activated at 2:41 a.m. and the Coast Guard received the signal. The Coast Guard conducted an overflight of the last known position of the Grace Marie and its EPIRB coordinates and saw a 360- by 150-foot oil sheen.
The Grace Marie’s owner, A.G.V. Company Limited, a commercial fishing company, purchased the vessel in 1997, the NTSB report said. It was previously named Paul & Dominic.
The president of A.G.V. Company, according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Corporations Division, is Sebastian Noto of Reservoir Road, the ship’s captain. The company’s treasurer, secretary and director is Stefanie Noto at the same address.
The Notos could not be reached by phone for comment. A message requesting a comment was left on Sebastian Noto’s Facebook page.
