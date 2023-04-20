There’s a first time for everything.
Gloucester’s Ocean Alliance says it and its collaborators were recently successful in deploying suction-cup data tags to blue and fin whales in the Gulf of California.
But it’s the way they did it — using drones to attach the tags.
The successful deployment of the tags is featured in the April publication of the journal “Royal Society Open Science.” According to the publication, the new development could have significant positive implications for whale science and conservation.
Dr. Iain Kerr is CEO of the Ocean Alliance, and leads the nonprofit organization’s Whale Research Program.
“I think the reality is the concern about the ‘observer effect’ of where the impact of collecting the data can affect the data,” said Kerr. “We’re really hoping the use of drones will not only be safe for the whales and safe for humans, but it will also democratize the marine mammal research.”
According to Ocean Alliance, the work shows that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are capable of attaching the tags to free-swimming cetaceans — especially large whales.
The alliance holds this method may hold advantages for studying vulnerable or hard to study species by potentially reducing stress from tagging activities.
Dr. David Wiley is a research ecologist for the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. He has used suction-cup tags to study the behavior of whales for almost 30 years.
“A lot of time and funds have gone into improving tag design and capability,” he said. “But this is the first real improvement in tag delivery.”
While Wiley praised the use of UAVs for tag attachment, he said it takes more than just the desire to use drones to make good research happen.
“The synergy of combining our expertise and experience greatly contributed to our success,” Wiley said.
For his part, Kerr said the reality is the more that people can easily and safely collect data, the better the understanding of human impact on whales will be.
“These data tags are really taking us with the whales into the depths,” he said. “It’s giving us real insights into how they lead their daily lives.”
Kerr said the ability to use an aerial platform for tag deployment provides a huge step forward for the science.
“This method allows for tags to be attached to whales that might otherwise be difficult to approach with a boat and minimizes any disruption to their normal behaviors,” said Kerr. “This gives us an opportunity to better understand their behavior to aid conversation efforts.”
The work was carried out in collaboration with researchers from Ocean Alliance, Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur, the University of Michigan and Syracuse University.
Ocean Alliance Assistant Director Alicia Pensarosa said the researchers will use this method to tag sei whales in Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary off Gloucester next week.
More can be learned about the effort by going to instagram.com/SnotBot or www.whale.org.
