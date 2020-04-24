Ocean go-slow rule extended to protect whales

Federal ocean managers are asking mariners to keep going sloweast of Boston and around Cape Ann because rare North Atlantic right whales are in the area.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is asking mariners to travel at 10 knots or less east of Boston and Cape Ann or to go around the area through May 6. NOAA is also requiring commercial fishermen to use vertical lines with required markings, weak links, and breaking strengths.
Right whales are moving along the East Coast at the moment and NOAA is asking boaters and fishermen to take steps to avoid harming them.
The low-speed zone was to expire Friday, April 24, after being established April 9 when some whales were spotted by private citizens from a Boston-area beach. On Friday, a pod of whales was seen northeast of Boston.
The endangered whales give birth off Florida and Georgia in fall before arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod.
Right whales number only about 400 and are one of the rarest large ocean animals. Their population was decimated by whaling, which is now illegal. Their population remains in jeopardy because of recent high mortality and poor reproduction.
North Atlantic right whales are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.