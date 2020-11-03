Organizer postponing 2021 Seafood Expo

The organizer of the massive Seafood Expo North America trade show in Boston, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, already has postponed the date for the 2021 show at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center.
Diversified Communications, the Portland, Maine-based organizer of the three-day spring show, said it is working with the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center to find later dates in 2021 for the show due to the "continual magnitude of the public health and safety issues caused by COVID-19."
The Seafood Expo North America show, generally held in March at the South Boston facility, is the largest seafood trade show in North America and has been a fertile event for Gloucester to advance its Gloucester Fresh marketing brand and help local seafood businesses find new markets.
The organizer said it hopes to find new dates for the Seafood Expo North America in mid-July and anticipates retaining the traditional three-day schedule of Sunday through Tuesday. It also expects to adhere to its traditional format that includes the sprawling exhibition hall, conference program and special events.
"New dates will be communicated to the seafood industry as soon as they are confirmed," Diversified said in its statement. It also said it plans to host the event's first online conference program during the second week of March.
The organizer said it hopes to return the Seafood Expo North America to its traditional March dates in 2022.
Diversified also said it is postponing its 2021 Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, Spain, to Sept. 7to 9 from the original April dates due to the tenacity of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.
