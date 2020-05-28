Orin C lawsuit: Witness tampering hearing postponed

BOSTON - Attorneys in the federal lawsuit over the sinking of the Orin C continue to skirmish over a possible settlement and the judge in the case has reset a hearing on accusations of witness tampering for the morning of the July 13 start-date for the trial.
In addition to the witness tampering hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris ordered a June 11 hearing on a motion from defense attorney Kevin F. Gillis to enforce a settlement agreement reached by the two sides earlier in May.
The plaintiffs, Saris said, have until June 3 to file a motion opposing the defendants' motion for enforcement of the settlement.
The lawsuit, which is set for a bench trial in U.S. District Court in Boston, charges negligence and seeks financial damages for two surviving crew members of the Orin C and the estate of Capt. David "Heavy D" Sutherland.
Sutherland died in the water on Dec. 3, 2015, when the disabled Orin C sank while under tow by the Coast Guard back into Gloucester Harbor.
The defendants in the action are the United States of America, Capt. Philip Powell of Swampscott and his vessel, F/V Foxy Lady. Powell was the good Samaritan who first came to aid of the disabled Orin C that December day while at the helm of Foxy Lady.
In his motion, Gillis included a May 14 email from plaintiffs attorney Joseph M. Orlando Jr. accepting a settlement that would pay $100,000 to the Sutherland estate and $10,000 each to crew members Richard Lane and Richard Palmer. Orlando is a partner in the Gloucester firm, Orlando & Associates.
The tampering charge erupted in April when Orlando accused Powell of approaching Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to pressure Gloucester Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro, whom Orlando has retained as an expert witness, into withdrawing from the case.
Orlando also accused local lobsterman Arthur "Sooky" Sawyer, the current president of the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association, with being part of the pressure campaign.
Despite that, according to Gillis' motion, it appeared the two sides reached an agreement to settle the case until Orlando demanded he and Ciarametaro also receive releases from future claims.
"Plaintiffs council decided he wanted a release from future claims to protect himself and his 'expert' witness, the Gloucester harbormaster whose job may be in jeopardy because his boss, the city's mayor, apparently does not appreciate his taste in moonlighting jobs," Gillis wrote in his motion. "But belatedly, (Orlando) had other ideas. He saw the settlement of his clients' claims as an opportunity to extract a little something extra from the deal."
