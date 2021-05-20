Pandemic, new NOAA rules sink tuna tourney

PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photo. As a crowd watches, Scott Marshall of Compass Seafood cleans the winning 560-pound tuna caught by the boat Reel Easy of Newburyport during the 2019 edition of the Bluefin Blowout at the Cape Ann's Marina Resort in Gloucester. Organizers say the COVID-19 pandemic and new federal rules for tuna fishing have torpedoed this summer's tournament.