The next edition of Gloucester's popular Bluefin Blowout tuna fishing tournament will not occur until 2021.
Organizers and chief sponsor Warren Waugh have decided canceling the 2020 installment of the tournament will have to give way to ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and return a semblance of normalcy to daily life and work.
"With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we all have more on our minds these days," Waugh, a Gloucester resident said in the statement announcing the cancellation. "Good health, a safe environment and getting back to work seem far more important right now."
The three-day tournament, run out of the Cape Ann's Marina and Resort on Essex Avenue for the past eight years, was set for July 23-25 before the cancellation.
The Bluefin Blowout has become one of the most popular jewels in the city's crown of summer events. It also is one of the region's most generous. Last year, the event raised $366,500 for its principle charity, the Alzheimer's Association.
The tournament was founded in 2011 by Drew Hale and Rob Bouley. With the support of Waugh and the efforts of his marketing guru Cidalia Schwartz, the Bluefin Blowout has extended its reach every year in prize money, amenities and the ultimate charitable donation.
Last year, the crew of winning boat among the 68 entered in the field — F/V Reel Easy out of Newburyport, which landed the winning 560-pound bluefin on the Friday of the tournament — split almost $63,000 in cash and prizes.
"We will be back," Waugh stated. "The Blowout provides far too much for it to be forgotten. We wish you all well and hope that you and your families get to enjoy some warm and sunny days on the water this summer. This city of Gloucester is a very special home for our tournament. Support your local fishing guides, merchants, hotels and restaurants as they open up very soon."
