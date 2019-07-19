A New Bedford man was arrested on a prior warrant after an incident Thursday afternoon in which he was taken off a fishing boat and transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for evaluation.
The New Bedford man was taken to the hospital after he reportedly showed signs of hallucinating and exhibited other mental health concerns while on board a boat just off Gloucester's Dog Bar breakwater, according to police. He had called 911 from the boat.
Police said the vessel brought him to the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street, and that he was taken from there to the hospital by the Fire Department's ambulance squad.
No further information was available because police have categorized the incident as a medical issue. Police said the initial warrant stemmed from a misdemeanor charge issued by New Bedford District Court.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 19
8:20 a.m.: Police dispersed a group from Herrick Court after receiving a call that there was a "group smoking Mary Jane" there. No charges were filed.
2:01 a.m.: Officers assisted while a motor vehicle was repossessed from a home on Derby Street.
1:32 a.m.: More graffiti was found spray-painted at Long Wharf. The incident marked the third day in a row that overnight vandals damaged property at the wharf.
Thursday, July 18
9:40 p.m.: Nancy Ellen Flaherty, 59, of 143 Wheeler St., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failing to stay within marked lanes after the car she was driving collided with another vehicle on Wheeler Street. The other driver was able to turn his vehicle around and follow Flaherty to Corliss Avenue, where she had stopped. She initially denied to police that she had been in a crash, according to Officer Mark Foote's report, and when asked about the damage to her vehicle, including a flat tire, she responded "what flat?" the report indicates. Police then recognized that Flaherty showed several signs of intoxication. She was taken to the police station, and registered a .189 on a breath-alcohol test, more than double the legal driving limit of .08. No injuries were reported.
5:48 p.m.: No injuries were reported in a rear-end crash in the southbound lanes of Route 128. Both motorists were able to drive from the scene.
9:17 a.m.: A Salt Island Road resident reported someone had broken a fence on her property. The woman also told police that neighbors had reported minor damage to their properties as well, and that the street sign for Prospect Terrace had been pushed over. Police notified the Department of Public Works regarding the sign.
ROCKPORT
Friday, July 20
3:25 a.m.: Officer issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a defective tail light following a traffic stop on Main Street.
2:29 a.m.: Officer issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a stop sign violation on Broadway.
Thursday, July 19
10:40 p.m.: Police and rescue squad responded to Main Street on a medical emergency. The individual declined transport to the hospital.
8:23 p.m.: Officer issued a verbal warning to a motorist for an expired registration following a traffic stop on Granite Street.
12:40 to 3:20 p.m.: Officers issued a total of nine verbal and written warnings to motorists for failure to yield to pedestrians on School Street, Main Street, Dock Square, Railroad Avenue, Broadway and Granite Street. The enforcement was paid for through a $6,000 grant the Rockport Police Department received to improve traffic safety on local roads for pedestrians and bicyclists.
12:19 p.m.: Officer issued a verbal warning to a motorist for an expired inspection sticker following a traffic stop on Main Street.
ESSEX
Friday, July 19
8:53 a.m.: A caller reported a tow truck was blocking traffic on Western Avenue. Apparently the driver wasn't moving fast enough for the caller, an officer said.
8:45 a.m.: A large tree limb was reported to be creating a traffic hazard on Western Avenue. An officer moved the "twig" to the side of the road.
6:56 a.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for an unspecified infraction during a traffic stop on Martin Street.
1:14 a.m.: A fire alarm activated at a John Wise Avenue building. It was a false alarm. The alarm had also activated Thursday at 2:43 p.m. in error.
Thursday, July 19
10:41 p.m.: A motorist was issued a written warning for a stop sign violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
10:19 p.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for a stop sign violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
8:56 p.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for defective equipment during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
5:57 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a LifeLine alarm on Main Street. The device had malfunctioned and no ambulance transport was required.
2:42 p.m.: A caller reported people were cutting trees off Conomo Point Road. The people had permission from the Department of Public Works to remove dead wood from the area.
1:35 p.m.: A traffic crash was reported at Belcher Street and Deer Hill Farm Road. A truck and car were passing each other when a ladder hanging off the truck's side hooked the car's rear bumper, peeling it off.
9:53 a.m.: A check on the well-being of a denizen of a Western Avenue home found the person was found.
9:43 a.m.: Police directed traffic while a tractor-trailer backed into the parking lot at the defunct Fin & Feather shop on Main Street. It was dropping equipment needed for construction of Great Marsh Brewing Company next door.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 18
2:56 p.m.: A motorist on Pine Street was ticketed for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
2:25 p.m.: Police issued a verbal warning to a driver for failing to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk on Summer Street.
11:18 a.m.: A driver was issued a written warning for speeding on Route 128.
9:18 a.m.: A caller reported an odor of gas on Summer Street. The Fire Department found positive readings. National Grid responded to the scene to address the issue.
