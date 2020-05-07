The New England Fishery Management Council has scheduled two more webinar public hearings on its draft groundfish monitoring amendment and extended the public comment deadline to the end of June.
The council, which voted in April to postpone final action on draft Amendment 23 beyond its June meeting, has set the webinar public hearings for May 12 and May 21.
Both are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and individuals may register through a link on the council's website.
The council also said it plans to hold two additional public hearings beyond those scheduled for May, with details to follow. The date for final action has not been determined.
"We've updated the public hearings document and the presentation," said Janice Plante, council spokeswoman. "The executive committee also will meet at some point and talk about the next step."
The executive committee is scheduled to meet in early June, but Plante said that wouldn't preclude it from meeting earlier to discuss on the future path for Amendment 23 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also said the updated public hearing document and presentation are available online for advanced review by those who register and intend to provide comments. The online tools include a remote participation guide and background materials for Amendment 23.
The amendment, which has been in the works for more than two years, will set at-sea monitoring levels in the Northeast Multispecies groundfish fishery with the goal of improving the accuracy and accountability of catch reporting in the commercial groundfish fishery.
The council is seeking public comment on all of the management alternatives and options that are under consideration in the draft amendment. But the council did select preferred alternatives among the measures that apply solely to groundfish sector vessels.
They include 100% at-sea monitoring coverage of all trips through a combination of ASM and the Northeast Fisheries Observer Program, as well as the ability to use electronic monitoring instead of human at-sea monitors.
The council had hoped to take final action on the amendment at its June meeting, but the pandemic-related travel restrictions and the economic fallout for commercial fishermen convinced its members to push it off to the future.
The council also extended the deadline for all public comment on the draft amendment to June 30. Written comments should be sent to comments@nefmc.org. The subject line should include "DEIS for Amendment 23 to the Northeast Multispecies FMP."
