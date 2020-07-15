With COVID-19 still looming, the New England Fishery Management Council has crafted an array of digital alternatives to help commercial fishermen understand the options contained in the long-discussed and critical Amendment 23 that will set monitoring levels in the groundfish fishery.
The council, which expects to take final action on the measure at its September meeting, has moved the Amendment 23 public hearings to online webinars and has produced an online tutorial to help the webinar uninitiated participate and develop informed comment. It plans a narrated digital presentation on the measure and has scheduled “Amendment 23 outreach office hours” when fishermen can call in or participate via webinar with questions for council staff.
Given the complexities of the measure, however, fishing stakeholders said the council should continue to search for a way to safely hold at least some of the remaining public hearings in person to accommodate industry members not as well versed with the digital world.
“This is such an important and significant action that we hope the council will do everything possible to hold traditional public hearings, but with safe distancing and all the other precautions we need to take,” said Jackie Odell, executive director of the Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition. “Taking it all online might be fair to some members of the industry, but not to all.”
Odell pointed out that the council debated the logistical issues at some length during its last meeting and there was support among some council members for working with Maine and Massachusetts to determine if any hearings might be safely held in traditional settings.
“It’s still a work in progress,” Odell said. “But they are looking into it.”
The council has set the fourth digital public hearing for Thursday at 4 p.m.
The council has added four more webinar public hearings in advance of the Aug. 31 close to the comment period. Three will have a specific geographical focus. The links to the webinars, along with related documents, are available on the council website, www. nefmc.org.
The July 29 hearing will focus on Rhode Island, Connecticut and the Mid-Atlantic states and is set to begin at 4 p.m.
The July 30 hearing will focus on Massachusetts, with a scheduled 4 p.m. starting time.
The Aug. 6 hearing is a general webinar hearing with a conference call option. It is set to begin at 4 p.m.
The Aug. 10 hearing will focus on New Hampshire and Maine and is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Council groundfish staff is scheduled to hold office hours on Amendment 23 this Wednesday, July 15, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The other sessions are scheduled for July 21 from 2 to 4:30 p.m., and July 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants can join the office hours webinar without pre-registering. They also may call in via telephone to 571-317-3122 and enter the access code 952-066-277.
