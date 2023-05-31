Capt. Robert Porter of F/V Hamer Lacey caught a bright blue lobster in one of his traps in the waters off Stage Fort Park on Friday.
Turns out, this was a 1 in 2 million catch.
This is only Porter’s second year lobstering aboard Hamer Lacey, a fishing vessel he bought last year and named after his grandfather, a long-time pediatrician in town. Many may also know Porter, a Gloucester resident, as an owner of the Coveted Yarn store at 488 Essex Ave.
This was the first time Porter had ever caught a blue lobster.
“I was surprised,” he said. “I didn’t think I would ever catch one. I never saw one that blue before,” he said of the crustacean, whose shell is a mottled bright sapphire in color. According to a spokesperson for the New England Aquarium, the chance of catching a blue lobster is 1 in 2 million.
After catching it, Porter didn’t want to let it go, figuring someone else might catch it. He also didn’t want to sell it. So, instead of the blue lobster being served at an eatery such as the Blue Collar Lobster Company on Rogers Street, Porter posted a photo of it on Facebook and reached out to Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop.
The blue lobster now has a new home in a tank in Maritime Gloucester’s brand new Maritime Science Education Center.
The 2-pound blue lobster also has a new name, Jim, a name with a big legacy at Maritime Gloucester.
The name comes from local educator, author and founder of the Gloucester Museum School Adventure Camp: Jim Schoel, who died May 10 at age 80. Schoel was passionate about education and the local environment.
According to his obituary, Schoel was an original board member of the nonprofit Gloucester Maritime Heritage Center, now known as Maritime Gloucester. Schoel’s brother-in-law is the well-known contractor and philanthropist Geoffrey Richon, the founder of Maritime Gloucester.
Porter, the lobsterman, said Jim Schoel was the father of one of his good friends. A memorial service was held for Schoel at Maritime Gloucester on Sunday.
“So the family that brought him in knew Jim quite well and named the lobster in honor of him,” said Kelsey Bradford, Maritime Gloucester’s director of marine education and aquarium operations. She said Jim Schoel’s granddaughter happened to be on a field trip to Maritime Gloucester with West Parish Elementary on Tuesday morning.
“So she knew who Jim was and wanted to see Jim,” Bradford said.
Bradford said the sapphire-colored lobster is not as rare as another lobster living in a nearby tank — a blue cotton candy lobster. While a blue lobster is a 1 in 2 million catch, the chances of hauling up a cotton candy lobster is 1 in 100 million. Maritime Gloucester got the cotton candy lobster last summer, Bradford said.
She said a genetic mutation can turn lobsters different colors. and the chance of a lobster living as long as those two have, more than 10 years without camouflage, is also something.
“The fact that they are this old and seem to be thriving is pretty exciting, too,” Bradford said. Bradford noted that Porter’s daughter is a fifth grader at East Gloucester Elementary School who recently attended a school field trip to Maritime Gloucester.
“And I told them (the Porters) that when we have the other fifth graders, we’ll say that a local fifth grader brought it in, too. So he brought his whole family down when they brought the lobster,” Bradford said.
Bradford said the students love seeing the blue lobster.
“They have never seen anything quite as vibrant as him,” Bradford said. “It helps when we talk about the different color morphs and how genetics can play a role in how animals look.”
As for Porter’s luck in catching a blue lobster, he said he went ahead and bought a Lottery ticket, but he hadn’t looked at it, yet.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.