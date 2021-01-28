Rare whales spotted east of Boston; protection urged

BOSTON — Rare whales have been detected east of Boston, prompting the federal government to take steps to try to protect the animals.
The whales are North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360 in the world. Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution detected the presence of the whales 35 nautical miles east of Boston on Jan. 25.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has created a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone or "slow zone" in the area. The agency is asking mariners to go around the area or travel through it at 10 knots or less.
The endangered right whales give birth off Florida and Georgia in fall before arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod.
The whales are vulnerable to collisions with ships and entanglement in fishing gear. NOAA said the Boston Slow Zone is in effect until Feb. 9.
The Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission is meeting Thursday, Jan. 29 via Zoom. Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Director Dan McKiernan will present the agency's recommendations to protect the whales— which also include the utilization of weaker, break-away vertical buoy lines to help mitigate gear entanglements — and the commission will vote.
Next week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will consider protective measures proposed in the amended federal Large Whale Take Reduction Plan. Those measures include modifying gear markers with state-specific colors; requiring more traps between buoy lines to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water; implementing weaker, break-away buoy lines; and allowing ropeless fishing in otherwise seasonally restricted areas.
Public comment on the take reduction plan and its draft environmental study closes March 1.