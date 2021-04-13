Rare whales spotted off Boston; caution urged

BOSTON — A group of rare whales has been spotted east of Boston, prompting the federal government to urge caution among boaters.
The whales are North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360 in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is asking mariners to route around the area or transit through it at 10 knots or less until April 23.
The whales were spotted on April 8. Right whales are on the move this time of year.
The endangered right whales give birth off Florida and Georgia in fall before arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod, before heading farther north.
NOAA has deployed similar “slow zones” south of Nantucket and southeast of Chatham recently.
The whales are vulnerable to collisions with ships and entanglement in commercial fishing gear.
Earlier this year, the Massachusetts Fisheries Advisory Commission, following recommendations from the state Division of Marine Fisheries, approved a package of enhanced protections for the imperiled right whales. The package includes the closure of inshore waters, which mandated commercial lobstermen remove all traps and other gear from state waters to help alleviate the possibility of entanglement with the whales as they migrate, and other measures.
The closure started in March and will end either May 1 or May 15, but may extend longer if the Division of Marine Fisheries determines right whales are present in state waters.
The package also includes new gear requirements set to go into effect in May.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.