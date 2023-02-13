A proposed decrease in the bag limit from 20 to 15 fish and a slight increase in the minimum size for Gulf of Maine haddock from 17 to 18 inches were among a suite of recreational fishing measures the New England Fishery Management Council approved during its meeting in January.
The council also took action on recreational measures for both Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank cod that it will recommend to NOAA Fisheries for fishing year 2023, which starts May 1.
The final determination on these measures will be made by NOAA’s Gloucester-based Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, which will consider the council’s recommendations. The proposals have raised some concerns among two fishing charter boat captains.
“I think they should leave it alone,” said Capt. Charlie Crocker of Mistie C Fishing Charters of Newburyport, which offers fishing charters for up to six passengers on board the 30-foot fishing vessel Mistie C.
“Generally the haddock we catch are small and sometimes the bag limit can be difficult to reach at 17 inches,” Crocker said in an email. He later added that “it’s difficult enough at (17 inches) to reach the bag limit of haddock for six passengers.” Crocker said NOAA Fisheries will notify captains once the rules are finalized.
Alison Ferreira, a spokesperson for the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office on Great Republic Drive, said the process takes a while but the goal is to have recreational fishing measures in place before the season starts.
Capt. Michael Mann of Gloucester Fleet Deep Sea Fishing Charters on Essex Avenue said there are differing opinions. Mann, who captains the 72-foot Lady Sea, said for smaller vessels, the reduction in bag limit would have an impact, as the bag limit is per angler. He pointed out the bag limit really translates into a boat limit.
On a boat the size of the Lady Sea, at the present bag limit for haddock of 20, a party of 40 could legally catch 800 haddock.
“I’m never coming near that number on an all-day fishing trip,” Mann said, adding that “15 haddock is plenty.”
Increasing the size limit one inch would mean boats would be throwing back more fish, which could play into their mortality rate.
“An inch doesn’t make that much of a difference to me,” he said. He added that he thought economically, the measures would have a negative impact on the industry, with a whole class of haddock fishermen can keep now they would have to release.
The New England Fishery Management Council’s recommendations for recreational measures for the 2023 fishing year are:
Gulf of Maine cod:
- Open season: Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2023.
- Bag limit: one fish per day
- Minimum size: 22 inches
Gulf of Maine haddock:
- Open season: May 1, 2023, through Feb. 28, 2024 and April 1 to 30, 2024, leaving only March 2024 closed to recreational fishing for this stock.
- Bag limit: 15 fish per day
- Minimum size: 18 inches
Georges Bank cod:
- Open season: May 1 to May 31, 2023, and Sept. 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024, meaning June, July and August 2023 would be closed.
- Bag limit: five fish per day
- Minimum size: 23 inches
- Catch target: The 2023 recreational catch target for Georges Bank cod is 113 metric tons. The proposed measures are expected to keep the recreational fishery within its catch target.
According to a NEFMC Recreational Advisory Panel presentation, the current measures for Gulf of Maine cod call for an open season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 7 and from April 1 to April 14; a minimum size of 22 inches and a bag limit of one fish per day.
For Georges Bank cod, the current open season runs from Aug. 1 to April 30 with a slot size of 22 inches minimum and 28 inches maximum and a bag limit of five fish per day.
For Gulf of Maine haddock, the current open season is the same as the one proposed, but the minimum size is 17 inches with a bag limit of 20 fish per day.
According to a prepared statement from the New England Fishery Management Council, the council and GARFO “aim to achieve but not exceed each stock’s sub-annual catch limit (sub-ACL).”
“The proposed 2023 recreational sub-ACL for Gulf of Maine cod is 192 metric tons (mt),” the council states. That’s unchanged from this fishing year. “For Gulf of Maine haddock, the sub-ACL is 610 mt, which represents an 83% decline from the 2022 fishing year.”
According to the statement, before making these recommendations, the council’s Groundfish Committee and Recreational Advisory Panel met the week before the council meeting and reviewed extensive information from the Northeast Fisheries Science Center and the Groundfish Plan Development Team for Gulf of Maine cod and haddock and Georges Bank cod.
