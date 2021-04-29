Regional responders to train in Gloucester

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is returning its massive maritime hazardous materials response drill to Gloucester Harbor at the end of the May.
The event, which in 2018 brought state and coastal community public safety personnel and first responders to Gloucester Harbor for a day-long coordinated response drill, is set to return May 26, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The drill will bring a caravan of equipment, transport, vessels and personnel over the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge and into Gloucester, to be staged adjacent to the Harbormaster's Office on Harbor Loop.
In 2018, the armada included more than 50 participants, three massive trucks containing communications equipment and monitoring technology, and more than a dozen vessels for the exercise.
“We want to get the word out again, just as we did in 2018, about the drill,” said Gloucester Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro. “We don't want people thinking that the world is ending when they see all this equipment coming over the bridge.”
The drill, Ciarametaro said, is a valuable training exercise on several levels, universalizing proper response protocol and techniques for all responders and familiarizing neighboring departments with each other's capabilities and resources.
“There are so many different agencies and departments with different capabilities, so it's really valuable to meet the people you might be working with and get eyes on what they can do,” Ciarametaro said.
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services officials gave Gloucester high marks as hosts in 2018, when the drill provided participants with a two-pronged training exercise.
The city again will provide maritime resources from the Harbormaster's Office and the Police Department, as well as medical response, to help implement the drill. It also will make the new training room at the Harbormaster's Office available.
The star of the 2018 drill — and the center of the real-time response to an incident potentially involving hazardous materials— was the Gloucester-ported Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo.
For the purposes of the drill, the Key Largo ceased to be the Key Largo or a Coast Guard cutter.
Instead, it portrayed an old, rusting commercial fishing vessel that hauled up a load of World War II ordinance along with its catch of the day.
The drill then centered on various state and community agencies and departments working together to respond, identify the threat, mitigate it and safely dispose of the ordinance.
But they weren't done. Organizers threw in another wrinkle: The fishing vessel that hauled the ordinance also appeared to have a working methamphetamine lab aboard and crew members exhibiting symptoms of meth abuse. That scenario required its own real-time response.
This year, according to the state Department of Fire Services, the training threat will include a response to a fentanyl-related incident, as well as a pollution response.
The state's hazardous materials team also will conduct a workshop on its current capabilities and techniques.
