Report: 29% of gear lines lost at sea

We've heard the rumblings of impeachment rolling down from the heavens. And to that, we only have one thing to say:
We didn't do it. We weren't there. We never met the guy. And if we were there, we still didn't do it. Our corroborating witnesses are unimpeachable, or as unimpeachable as two Labs and a unicorn can be.
We are like one of our favorite characters crafted by the great novelist, Ross Thomas. Maurice Overby, a connoisseur of the long con, makes his living in that slim gray area between what is legal and what is not.
Without fail, whenever grabbed by John Q. Law, Overby deflected guilt in the same manner:
"It wasn't me, it was the other guy."
Hence his real name: Otherguy Overby.
We are Otherguy(s) Overby.
So go ahead. Impeach us in the House and try us in the Senate. But you better have your good fastball because we stand resolute in our innocence and confident of our vindication. And we're hiring former Red Sox skipper Joe Morgan to help us out out-manage the House managers. We've already decided to go with five infielders.
High crimes and misdemeanors? Please. More like the low spark of high-heeled boys.
We look forward to justice, a big bowl of Navy bean soup in the Senate dining room and a nice nap in the Lincoln bedroom before our victorious Duck Boat parade through The Fort.
This is how we roll.
Gear today, gear tomorrow
So here's an interesting question: How much lost commercial fishing gear still calls the world's oceans home?
The simple answer – "Who the heck knows for sure" – would seem to readily apply. But now, thanks to a study published by Australia's national science agency and data from 68 separate studies published between 1975 and 2017, we at least have an estimate.
"The study estimates that 6 percent of all fishing nets, 9 percent of all traps and 29 percent of all lines are lost or discarded into our oceans each year," explained Kelsey Richardson, a doctoral student from Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization. "The type of fishing gear used, along with how and where it is used, can all influence gear loss by fishers."
She said the most common reasons for lost – or, ghost – commercial gear are foul weather, gear being ensnared on the ocean floor and gear-on-gear crime (our words, not hers). And of course, there's always the human element, that like our lobstering pal Doc Herrick, you just forget where you set the darn stuff.
We kid. We're kidders. Doc never forgets. Certainly won't forget this.
Anyway, ghost gear is a marine pollution problem and a marine navigation problem, taking hundreds of years to break down.
"These new global estimates on fishing gear losses fill a critical knowledge gap," said Denise Hardesty, CSIRO's principal research scientist for oceans and atmosphere. "When fishers lose gear at sea, they are not only adding to plastic pollution, but affecting their livelihoods."
So, clean up your gear. And call your mother.
Color us blind
We here at FishOn embrace our fears, faults, handicaps and inadequacies. And we're here to tell you it's a full-time job. We could really use an intern.
Chief among them is our red-green color blindness. Consider: We once owned a car for several years that we thought was red, only to find out it was pumpkin orange. Which may go some way in explaining why we got such a good deal.
Anyway, last week was like the foliage season for lobsters.
Rockport lobsterman Mike Tupper cruised to the dock with a beautiful calico lobster that he ended up donating to the folks at the Gloucester Marine Genomic Institute so they could do a little gene sequencing.
Then we got a missive from Bonnie Yule-Kuehne alerting us to the fact that she and her 10-year-old son Zachary were walking along the private beach at Wingaersheek when they came across an old lobster trap that had washed up on the shore.
Inside were three lobsters. Two, with dark shells, looked like normal lobsters. But the third was -- in the words of Zachary and Bonnie -- "a giant blue behemoth with one enormous claw." Zachary named it "Old Reliable."
Bonnie, Zachary and a bunch of neighbors tried to carry the lobsters out to deeper water for release, but the waves kept bringing them back.
They finally put them in a small tidal pool and stayed with them for almost seven hours so no one would harm or take them. Finally, they were able to bring them to deeper water when the tide came in and release them.
Good job by all. And "Old Reliable" is an excellent name for a lobster. Even if he or she has to share it with legendary Yankees outfielder Tommy Henrich.
Fish council visits Gloucester, lives to tell the tale
You may have noticed we had a bustling week of fish news last week in the Gloucester Daily Times and on that Internet thing at gloucestertimes.com, thanks in large measure to the New England Fishery Management Council dropping anchor at the Beauport Hotel for four days of fishery management meetings.
Trust us, if you haven't been to one of the council's monthly meeting, you just don't know what you're missing. Combine every thrilling event you've ever attended, marinate them in steroids and cover them in chocolate. Doesn't that sound great?
Well, the fish council meetings are nothing like that.
They are as you would imagine: Heavy on arcane marine science and sporting a language all their own that merges effortlessly with the poetry that is Robert's Rules. The meetings can be a tad on the dry side. But there is one element we really like.
The council, under Chairman John Quinn, has adopted a tradition that whenever a NEFMC staff member presents to the council for the first time, they receive a rousing ovation from council members at the end of their presentation.
On Wednesday, NEFMC staffer Tara Trinko Lake sat before the council while presenting the Transboundary Resources Assessment Committee report -- rumor is Brad Pitt is signed to play the lead in the upcoming movie -- and she seemed a little startled when she got the standing O at the end. But she also seemed touched by the gesture.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
