On Wednesday morning, Gloucester Harbor, in all its sparkle and sunlight, seemed under siege by shady folk engaged in nefarious pursuits. Good thing it was all for training purposes.
In the Outer Harbor, east of the Pancake Ground, the scallop boat Natalia J. sat at anchor, drawing the suspicion of the Coast Guard and Massachusetts Environmental Police as a possible source of radioactive material.
Using portable detectors, the responders determined the presence on the Natalia J. of radioactive cesium.
"Training cesium," emphasized Timothy Gallagher, the deputy director of the state Department of Fire Services' Hazardous Material Response Division. "We're not using the real stuff."
Cesium has several practical and medical uses. But when made radioactive, it also can be used in the construction of dirty bombs. So, a bad guy foiled.
In Harbor Cove, more police, fire and hazmat responders from various Massachusetts coastal communities were engaged in tracing other sources of radiation — for training purposes only — on two Gloucester Harbormaster vessels. Two more evil doers foiled.
And on it went throughout the morning, as Gloucester, fire, police and Harbormaster boats were joined by vessels and response personnel from the Coast Guard, Beverly, Newburyport, Salisbury, the Massachusetts Environmental Police and others in the exercise.
Throughout the morning, the vessels crisscrossed near and far throughout the harbor in their search for the hazardous material threats.
In the afternoon, the focus of the exercises shifted to a coordinated hazardous materials response to the possible presence of fentanyl on other vessels within the harbor.
For the second time in three years, the Gloucester Harbormaster's office — and Gloucester Harbor — on Wednesday played host to the expansive hazardous materials response drill organized by the state Department of Fire Services' Hazardous Material Response Division.
The drill, according to Gallagher, is designed to help first responders in the state's network of coastal communities become familiar with the equipment, capabilities and methods their neighboring colleagues can bring to an integrated response to water-borne hazardous material incidents.
"We were here in 2018 and we were happy to put it together again," Gallagher said. "It takes months to organize and plan. But it's really in everybody's best interests."
The Gloucester cooperation even extended to the citizenry, as local fishermen Kyle Grant and Drew Dominick donated the Natalia J. scallop boat for the day.
The drill began with a little classroom work, as Gallagher and his staff — which brought their own response vehicles and a mobile technical operations module — ran through the combined capabilities to respond, detect, identify and mitigate hazardous materials threats from — on this day anyway — the presence of radiation sources and fentanyl production.
"I was here about a few months ago for a meeting with the the Gloucester Harbormaster staff, city fire and police responders and the Coast Guard," Gallagher said. "I asked them what their biggest fear is in the harbor. They all said the same thing: fentanyl. So that's why we devised this afternoon's drill. This really reflects how the neighbor next door, or on an adjacent boat, could be cooking anything."
The 2018 drill replicated an event that actually occurred in New Bedford, when a rusting old commercial fishing vessel hauled up a load of World Ward II ordnance along with its fish.
There was no drill in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic scotched last year's exercise.
That made Gallagher even happier to be in Gloucester on Wednesday to resume the training exercise.
"We greatly appreciate the first-rate support we've gotten here from the Gloucester Harbormaster's office, other city departments and the Coast Guard," Gallagher said. “We couldn't ask for more help and cooperation.”
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT