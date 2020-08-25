A Gloucester tuna captain is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of tuna gear stolen from his boat earlier this month, and $1,000 more information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thief.
Rods and reels worth $30,000 to $40,000 were stolen from two boats tied up at the Cape Ann Marina & Resort off Essex Avenue early the morning of Aug. 3, Gloucester police Detective Steven Mizzoni said, adding one of the boats was prepared to head out to a tournament in the morning.
Capt. Paul Hutchinson of the Game Changer is offering the rewards for the return of 10 custom rods and reels of different sizes taken from his boat and the information.
Equipment was also taken from The Gladiator, which was tied next to Hutchinson's vessel.
Among the gear missing from the two boats were four black Sms 130 Shimano Gold Series tuna reels and rods.
"We reviewed security footage from (Hutchinson's) boat and from the marina that shows a stolen Zodiac approached the pier, and a single man can be seen getting out and taking the gear," Mizzoni said, adding the man spent about a half hour carrying out the thefts on the two vessels.
Also showing on the footage is a paddle board with the Zodiac.
Police later found the Zodiac abandoned further down the Annisquam River from the marina, in Jones Creek. When the owner was contacted, he looked out, saw it was gone and reported it stolen, Mizzoni said. The paddle board has not been located, and police are unsure if it was stolen or belongs to the thief.
Hutchinson, who moors his boat at the marina, said his vessel and crew were prepared to head out in the morning for a tuna tournament off Nantucket.
"That's the only reason the stuff was on the bridge," he said. "I never leave gear out."
Police said people were sleeping on the Game Changer at the time of the theft.
Hutchinson and his crew were able to take part in the tournament.
"I did borrow gear from other fishermen who heard what happened," Hutchinson said. "It's nice to know there are some nice people in the world who will lend a hand to help out."
He's hoping some of those people or those enticed by a reward will help police recover his stolen equipment.
Mizzoni said police are working closely with the boats' captains and Cape Ann Marina personnel to solve the crime and recover the rods and reels.
"We'd love to be able to recover the gear," Mizzoni said.
Anyone with information may contact Mizzoni at 1-978-283-1212 or Hutchinson at 1-954-439-0559.
