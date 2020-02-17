ROCKPORT — After a year on hold, the town is reigniting discussions around installing a public fueling station for boaters.
Selectmen will vote on whether to begin preliminary research and planning for the project at their next meeting. Although the agenda has yet to be published, the next selectmen's meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at Town Hall, 34 Broadway.
"Everything is still very preliminary," said David Stillman, chairman of the Harbor Advisory Committee. "If they vote to proceed they will start getting into some of the details about what sites are (practical), who might run such a facility, who will make the decisions."
Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy reiterated that an affirmative vote at the meeting does not necessarily mean the project will officially kick off.
"It doesn't mean it's a done deal," he explained. "It's for moving the project forward and seeing if there's an appetite for it."
Harbor Advisory Committee members will be preparing for the selectmen's questions about the project at their regularly scheduled meeting this Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m., at the Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
"We're going to discuss where the selectmen are, what they're trying to understand and (lay out) what all the issues are," Stillman explained.
As it stands, the only place for people to get boat fuel in the seaside town of Rockport is on land. Ever since the public station off Tuna Wharf closed down in the 1970s, boaters have been filling up portable tanks at roadside gas stations to bring back to their boats. The only fuel station in town for boaters is reserved for members of the Pigeon Cove Fisherman's Co-op.
The fueling station project was first discussed last March during a public forum. At the meeting, Selectmen and Harbor Advisory Committee members believed the most practical place for the station would be off Granite Pier. Harbormasters Scott Story and Rosemary Lesch were unconvinced the pier could physically support such a project.
"(Granite Pier) was one of the locations discussed, but all of the harbors in Rockport are being considered," Stillman said. "Some have been discussed — Pigeon Cove, Main Harbor, Old Harbor. They're all on the table."
Until now, there has been no official follow-ups to March's meeting as officials' focus shifted to other matters in town. Late last year, Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy said the delay was due to "a full agenda" of "pressing issues in town," such as the planned Public Works facility project that was approved in the fall.
Once that capital project was settled, Selectman Don Campbell hoped for a second public forum on the fuel station in either October or November. Unfortunately, those plans did not come to fruition.
Despite the lack of updates, Stillman said this project hasn't lost the interest of some in town.
"There's been a fair amount of support," he said, "so we want to make sure we go as slow as necessary to get everything right."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO:
What: Selectmen meeting to discuss and vote on whether to pursue a public fueling station for boaters.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Rockport Town Hall, 34 Broadway.
More info: www.rockportma.gov/board-selectmen
