Rockport selectmen refloat fueling station proposal

ROCKPORT — Selectmen plan on again picking up discussions on a proposed public fueling station for boaters in the near future.
"There's been a movement in town to peruse this (project) and to look into the possibilities," said Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy. "Theselectmen will be discussing it again in the next couple of weeks or so."
A second public forum on the issue "will most likely be October or November," according to Selectman Don Campbell.
The first was held in March at the Community House. In trying to sell the idea of a public fueling station, some in attendance said it could boost the town's economy by drawing boaters to restaurants and shopping in the downtown. Since then, here haven't been any updates on the proposal.
"There's been a lot of pressing issues in town," Murphy said. "We've had a full agenda."
Fall Town Meeting earlier this month allowed the town to move forward with the payment plan for a new $12.25 million facility for the town Public Works Department. A special election will be held Oct. 15 to confirm the spending and officially get the project's wheels in motion.
As far as the fueling station goes, Murphy said it could provide a great benefit for the town.
"Not only would it provide for commercial ships but other boaters too," he said "It's something we really need to look at."
Campbell said at Tuesday's selectmen meeting that he does not want the project placed "on the back burner."
"I’ve been contacted by many people in town who are proponents of a fueling station," he told the Times. "I told them that I would make sure to move it along and make sure that it remains on track. Ample public input is necessary before any decision is reached and that is what I’m going to make sure is done. I am very much in favor of this long overdue project."
The most logistical place to build a fueling station is off Granite Pier, selectmen said at the first forum. The town owns the property and there are no restrictions on marine fueling tanks in the area. However, questions arose if the pier was strong enough for the task.
Harbormasters Scott Story and Rosemary Lesch said then it could be "a challenge" as water get rough in the area during storms. Also, members of Granite Pier Committee were against the idea, saying efforts to commercialize in the Granite Pier area would sully the Rockport landmark.
The last time Rockport had a public fueling station for boaters was more than 50 years ago at Tuna Wharf off Bearskin Neck. The station at Pigeon Cove Fisherman's Co-op is only available to members.
Harbor Advisory Committee Chairman Steve Budrow said at the first public forum that he could not think of another shore-side town that does not have a public fueling station.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.