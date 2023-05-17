For more than a decade Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, has helped advocate for the cause to protect Bristol Bay in Southwest Alaska and the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery from a proposed open-pit gold and copper mining project near the bay’s headwaters.
She did so even though Gloucester, the nation’s oldest seaport, and Bristol Bay are some 3,600 miles apart on opposite coasts of the United States.
On Thursday at 4 p.m., Sanfilippo attended a celebration in the Rose Garden of the White House that marked the protection of Bristol Bay from the Pebble Mine project.
According to his remarks, President Joe Biden told advocates his administration had used its authority under the Clean Water Act to ban the disposal of mine waste in the Bristol Bay watershed. Sanfilippo helped advocate for this cause, got others in the local and regional fishing industry onboard, and helped those in Alaska organize in their David vs. Goliath fight.
Biden pointed out the Bristol Bay salmon fishery supports 15,000 jobs in fishing, processing and tourism with an economic value of $2.2 billion.
Once back in Gloucester, Sanfilippo said in an interview Tuesday that Biden was so on point she wondered how she could get him to protect the Massachusetts fishery with its 70,000 jobs from the threat posed by looming offshore wind energy projects.
“But the thing that amazed me … is this. The way President Biden talked about the fishermen of Alaska, the Bristol Bay, somebody put that in his head because he was too perfect about what it really is,” Sanfilippo said. She said she cried.
“I don’t know if I was crying for them, I was crying because it hurt me, if these people got to the president, who got to him? How do we get to him?”
Locally, those who know Sanfilippo said it was quite an honor for her to be invited to the White House.
“I think it was awesome,” said Al Cottone, executive director of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission and a commercial fisherman. “The recognition is long overdue, first of all, and it’s great to have a voice and maybe some influence in high places.”
“I think it was a great honor that she went,” said former Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, the vice president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association.
Opening doors
Sanfilippo comes from a seventh-generation fishing family going back to Sicily. She said her father, brother and husband worked as commercial fishermen. She has been advocating for fishermen since 1977.
She also serves as the executive director of the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership, and is a founder of the Fishing Partnership Support Services, which provides support services to fishermen.
Sanfilippo recalls being contacted by Katherine Carscallen of Dillingham, Alaska, who today is the director of the Commercial Fishermen for Bristol Bay and a salmon fisher as captain of the F/V Sea Hawk.
Carscallen said she reached out to Sanfilippo in 2010 as they were building an organization to protect the bay and realized the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had authority over the mine.
“Our fishermen needed representation,” she said.
She cold-called Sanfilippo after someone compiled a list of active fishermen organizations as they looked to form a coast-to-coast partnership. She said Sanfilippo already knew about the issues facing Bristol Bay.
“She opened a whole bunch of doors,” Carscallen said. She said this opened her eyes to how similar fishermen’s issues are even when they are on opposite coasts.
“I feel so lucky to have connected with her,” she said.
Singular invitation
“They were looking for support from all over the fishing family, community,” Sanfilippo said.
“I responded because I felt their pain,” Sanfilippo added, “because what we’ve been going through here with oil drilling, fish farms, whatever on earth, we are still going through that right now with the offshore wind situation. Why wouldn’t I help her? Why wouldn’t I want her to succeed?”
Sanfilippo said if Carscallen wanted to come to Gloucester, she would introduce her to Massachusetts senators and congressmen, the Massachusetts Fishing Partnership, which represents commercial fishing associations in Massachusetts, and the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association “so that we could start giving you support.”
“So, she did come,” Sanfilippo. Back then, they had a photo taken of them holding a white pennant with the words “Pebble Mine” crossed out. Last week, they took the same photo at the White House.
Sanfillippo said she received the invitation and said Carscallen wrote her: “Don’t be surprised, we were asked by the White House to give a list of invitees and naturally we had to put you on the top.”
Carscallen said the list of people she could have complied for the White House could have been 1,000s of people long. “Not many non-Alaskans on our list were chosen,” she said, adding that there were a lot of people in Massachusetts she wanted to thank.
