As numbers of COVID-19 cases spike across the country, the 36th Gloucester Schooner Festival has been canceled.
Anticipation was high for this annual Labor Day festival because the 2020 event would have commemorated the 100th anniversary of the International Fishermen’s Cup race.
Over the last two weeks, the two largest sailing vessels dropped out — the 143-foot Blue Nose II and the 141-foot Columbia — in addition to half a dozen other vessels from out-of-town and out-of-state. Gloucester's flagship, the schooner Adventure, also announced that its 2020 summer sailing schedule was canceled due to the global crisis.
"Despite the months of planning and creating alternative options, the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the immediate realities of the data have given us no other responsible choice but to cancel this year’s festival," said Festival Chairperson Daisy Nell Collinson. "We do not know where the actual numbers for Massachusetts will be by Labor Day, but everything we have seen from this virus so far shows us it would be reckless from a community health perspective to continue."
Festival organizers referred to the current rising numbers of illness in states that have allowed large gatherings as a major factor in making this decision.
"Each week, new information comes out that shows us we still do not know everything about the dangers of this virus. There was an immense push to plan alternative options and ‘wait it out,’ hoping the data would allow it. But as we watched other states open to large gatherings and saw their numbers rise, our sense of caution shifted to action," Collinson said.
Furthermore, Collinson noted that the Gloucester Schooner Festival is about community and getting as many people aboard these vessels as possible.
"As more and more schooners are faced with financial concerns to come and the safety of their crew when they are in port, the unique spirit of the event started to disappear. All of these magnificent schooners come at their own expense and we could not guarantee the festival would not be canceled when they got here," she said.
Organizers held out hope that there would be a window of opportunity by Labor Day. Organizers had hoped that the outdoor nature of the festival, along with planning for crowd control and removing events that promote large gatherings, would have allowed them to still hold a version of the event this year.
"We know how treasured this festival is. We know this would be a big disappointment and we tried to do everything possible to not disappoint the community," said Michael De Koster, executive director of Maritime Gloucester. "No one is more disappointed than Maritime Gloucester, the committee, and the schooners to not be able to offer the festival this year. While it is a difficult decision to make, we all know that this is the right call for everyone."
This is for the sake of all involved, from local residents to visitors, from the schooner crews to the countless volunteers, he added.
"Maritime Gloucester had planned a summer-long series of exhibits, visiting vessels, and programs that would have culminated in one of the best schooner festivals to ever grace Cape Ann. But the pandemic has changed those plans. We need to make sacrifices and smart decisions now so that we all can return to school, work, and promote the general health of our community," said DeKoster.
With a view to next year, planning for the next year's festival has already started.
"Without the revenues and sponsorships from this year’s events, we will need to work twice as hard to raise funds for next year’s celebration," said De Koster. "Although we are cancelling our event, we cannot cancel the cultural importance and love of this festival throughout the community."
Maritime Gloucester plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the International Fishermen’s Cup race by repackaging canceled exhibits and programs into a series of events, virtual programs, and lectures throughout the coming year, leading up to a 101st anniversary and annual festival in 2021.
The first International Fishermen’s Race was held off Halifax, Nova Scotia, in October 1920 between the Canadian schooner Delawana and the U.S. flag schooner Esperanto, owned by Gorton's of Gloucester. Esperanto won two races so a third was not held, and according to records, the trophy was awarded to Esperanto’s skipper, Capt. Marty Welch of Gloucester. After his death, the trophy was purchased by Gorton’s to be maintained as part of the company’s history.
