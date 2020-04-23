The Atlantic bluefin tuna season left much to be desired last year in both the quality and condition of the large pelagics and that got Capt. Dave Marciano of "Wicked Tuna" fame thinking about Molly Lutcavage.
Marciano had always been an admirer of the pioneering research that Lutcavage and her colleagues performed at the Large Pelagics Research Center, which first operated out of the University of Massachusetts Amherst marine lab at Hodgkins Cove and now is affiliated with UMass Boston.
So, when he witnessed the degradation of the Atlantic bluefin tuna fishery last summer — which resulted in plummeting prices and an industry-supported emergency closure of the fishery — he thought something had to be done to help the tuna, the fishermen and the tuna dealers.
Last September, he reached out to Lutcavage.
"I've always supported Molly and her research," Marciano said. "She's always done a great job representing the tuna fleet, especially the fishermen who fish out of Gloucester. And I thought a lot of what we're seeing ties into much of the research she's already done."
Marciano, captain of the Falcon, did more than reach out. He invited Lutcavage aboard the Falcon during a couple of September days of fishing and filming on Jeffreys Ledge that resulted in Episode 9 of the current season of "Wicked Tuna." The episode is set to air Sunday, April 26, on the National Geographic Channel.
"Dave Marciano pitched his (network) big guys on the idea of doing something showing how we do the tagging of tuna and I was both happy and proud to be working alongside him," Lutcavage said. "We went out on two trips and tagged two tuna. They were really fun days."
For Lutcavage, it was a continuation of her heralded work on Atlantic bluefin tuna, as she too is trying to account for the current poor quality of the species' condition. She also thought it might be a chance to help return some measure of economic stability to the market.
"This is a big deal," she said. "The goal is a healthy, sustainable fishery. It's central to the economic return of the fish to the market."
These are also tough times for Lutcavage and the Large Pelagics Research Center. While she remains on the UMass Boston faculty as a research professor, funding for the center's research has dried to a husk and facilities are beyond scarce. The center effectively is being run out of Lutcavage's garage.
That was not lost on Marciano when he proffered his invitation.
He knew Lutcavage's presence in the episode might help expand the scope of the show to include a glimpse of the science that goes into managing a fishery. But he also hoped it might help open up avenues for other funding for Lutcavage's research.
"The funding has really dried up for her research, so I'm hoping it bring a little bit of a spotlight to Molly's work," he said. "I'm also working with her on an idea of starting a tuna festival here in November, hopefully with the help of the city and state, that would bring notoriety to the sustainable bluefin fishery that we have and give a boost to domestic consumption."
Marciano said one of the trips with Lutcavage included his wife Nancy and youngest daughter Eva Rose. It was Eva Rose that caught one of the two tunas for tagging.
"It was awesome," Marciano said. "We had the whole family on the boat. I have to think all of that will make it into the episode."
Lutcavage had a near brush with "Wicked Tuna" celebrity a few years ago when she went out on a boat with Capt. Dave Carraro during shooting. But they didn't catch any tuna that day and she was left on the cutting room floor.
"Even I know you have to catch a fish if you want to have any chance of making the episode," she said.
